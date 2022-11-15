ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

WBBJ

Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
proclaimerscv.com

A Tennessee Man Brutally Beats His Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket

A Tennessee man was accused of breaking in and brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping her ex-girlfriend over a lottery ticket. A Tennessee man, 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes, was arrested on Tuesday on more than a dozen charges. This also includes aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and domestic assault. This happened after brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
TENNESSEE STATE
american-rails.com

Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN

