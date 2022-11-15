Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Third case of HPAI found in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A third case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected in Tennessee. According to a news release, the newest case of HPAI, which is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl, was found at a commercial chicken facility in Bledsoe County in East Tennessee.
WTVC
Stampede caused by fight leads to cancellation of Howard High School Jamboree
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Halfway through a Basketball Jamboree at Howard High School a fight led to a stampede, causing the remaining games to be called off, according to the owner of Sweat Magazine Online. Brainerd and Boyd-Buchanan were playing when the magazine owner says a stampede started behind...
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
proclaimerscv.com
A Tennessee Man Brutally Beats His Ex-Girlfriend Over Lottery Ticket
A Tennessee man was accused of breaking in and brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping her ex-girlfriend over a lottery ticket. A Tennessee man, 43-year-old Dontrell Hanes, was arrested on Tuesday on more than a dozen charges. This also includes aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, and domestic assault. This happened after brutally beating, kicking, choking, and kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.
ALABAMA members Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry release statements on Jeff Cook’s passing
ALABAMA's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry released statements Thursday, remembering their "friend, cousin, and bandmate" Jeff Cook, who passed away earlier this week.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
american-rails.com
Tennessee Christmas Train Rides (2022)
Tennessee has held a long history with the iron horse, dating back to the Nashville & Chattanooga, which first entered service on February 11, 1854. This system later became the modern Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, the state's most well-known railroad along with the Louisville & Nashville. At its peak,...
WTVC
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was robbed at gunpoint in Chattanooga Friday, according to police. Chattanooga police responded to the robbery at 5600 Brainerd Road:. A man was held at gun point and had his items taken, CPD says. The suspect then ran away, according to CPD. Police say...
Mississippi man charged with molestation of minor in assault that reportedly happened several years ago
A Mississippi man has been charged with molestation in an assault on a minor that reportedly happened several years ago. Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes. On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report...
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
WTVC
Chattanooga officer arrives at gunfight and opens fire; two sent to hospital, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Two people were injured during a gunfight in East Chattanooga, according to Chattanooga Police. Police responded to the 2000 Block of Cooley Street where they encountered a gunfight, says CPD. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says a Chattanooga officer engaged with the suspects. First responders say the...
WDEF
Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
