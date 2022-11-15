Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Benefits of Greenkote® Tension Control Bolts
Originally Posted On: https://www.konnectfasteningsystems.com.au/blog/post/benefits-of-greenkote%c2%ae-tension-control-bolts. Bolts have been around for hundreds of years now. The very first bolts were designed in the 1400s before coming into their own throughout the 1700s. Bolts have evolved quite a bit over time. Today, you can find many different types of bolts that can be...
With Philippines visit VP Harris seeks to reset relations
WASHINGTON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives in the Philippines on Sunday for talks aimed at reviving ties with Washington's oldest ally in Asia and one that is central to U.S. efforts to counter China's increasingly assertive policies towards Taiwan.
US VP Harris announces $20 million new clean energy funding for Mekong region
BANGKOK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S Vice President Kamala Harris announced $20 million in new funding for clean energy projects in the Mekong region, during the last day of her tour of Thailand on Sunday following a regional summit.
VP Harris to visit, support Philippine island amid sea feud
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippines to underscore America's commitment to defend its treaty ally
Explainer-Why U.S. seeks closer security cooperation with the Philippines
WASHINGTON/MANILA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Philippines this week in the Biden administration’s latest high-level engagement with America’s oldest Asian ally and an increasingly vital strategic partner as tensions rise with China over Taiwan.
Keen to welcome visitors but enraged by western coverage: how Qataris see the World Cup
The most controversial World Cup ever? Mohammad al-Kuwari dismisses 12 years of international cynicism and scrutiny with a shrug. “We don’t care that much,” the Qatari national says from his office among the luminescent skyscrapers of Doha’s palm-lined West Bay waterfront. “They say if you don’t have enemies you’re not successful. Every successful person has people jealous of them.”
Countries adopt COP27 deal with 'loss and damage' fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
Negotiators have approved an historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution, However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels
Comments / 0