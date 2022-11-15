ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers odds, tips and betting trends | November 15

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (8-6) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when visiting the Dallas Mavericks (7-5) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at American Airlines Center, airing at 5:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

The Mavericks are a 7-point favorite against the Clippers when the Mavericks and the Clippers square off. The point total for the game is set at 212.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Dallas -7
  • Total: 212
  • Moneyline: Dallas -262, Los Angeles +212

Clippers at Mavericks odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 7)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (212)
  • Prediction:
  • Mavericks 112 – Clippers 102
  • Dallas has been the favorite in 11 games this season and has come away with the win seven times (63.6%) in those contests.
  • This season, Dallas has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -262 or better on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Dallas has a 72.4% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Los Angeles has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.
  • Los Angeles has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +212 or longer.
  • Los Angeles has an implied moneyline win probability of 32.1% in this game.
  • The Mavericks put up 110.5 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 107.1 the Clippers give up.
  • When Dallas puts up more than 107.1 points, it is 2-4-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • Dallas has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 107.1 points.
  • When Los Angeles allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
  • Los Angeles is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Clippers put up just 2.0 fewer points per game (105.2) than the Mavericks give up (107.2).
  • Los Angeles has put together a 5-2 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 107.2 points.
  • Los Angeles is 6-1 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
  • Dallas’ record is 1-3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.
  • Dallas is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 105.2 points.
  • The Mavericks are the league’s 20th-ranked scoring team (110.5 PPG), while the Clippers allow the rank fourth in points per game (107.1) in NBA play.
  • Los Angeles’ squad is currently the lowest-scoring team in the NBA (105.2 PPG), while Dallas’ team is fifth in points allowed per game (107.2).
  • The Mavericks have put up a total of 40 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.3 per game), while the Clippers have been out-scored by opponents on average this year (by 27 total points, 1.9 per game).

Over/Under

  • Dallas’ average implied point total this year is 1.8 more points than its implied total in Tuesday’s game (111.8 implied points on average compared to 110 implied points in this game).
  • This season, Dallas has scored more than 110 points in seven games.
  • The 112.5-point average implied total on the season for Los Angeles is 9.5 more points than the team’s 103-point implied total in this matchup.

How to watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW and BSSC
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Arena: American Airlines Center

