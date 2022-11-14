Read full article on original website
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring
Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
Morrissey abruptly walks off stage after 30 minutes, and California fans are fuming
“As I think you know, it’s extremely cold. Can you tell? Yeah, I can as well. However, we will steam on,” the singer said.
LeAnn Rimes Reveals Her Dream Collaboration
Country music singer LeAnn Rimes found almost instant fame in the industry at the age… The post LeAnn Rimes Reveals Her Dream Collaboration appeared first on Outsider.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves
Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
Anita Baker To Embark On Nationwide Tour For The First Time Since 1995
'The Songstress' tour, named after the musician's eponymous 1983 debut album, will celebrate Baker's award-winning 40 years in the music industry and her winning back the rights to her masters.
Dolly Parton Proves The Sky is the Limit as She Performs New Rock Song at Induction Ceremony
Is there anything Dolly Parton can’t do? Once again, the queen of country music proved her career has no bounds as she performed her new rock song during her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She closed the induction ceremony with a new song titled “Rockin'”...
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen
Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
soultracks.com
World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music
(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Country's Carter Faith Leaps Toward The Future With New Single 'Already Crazy'
The Nashville singer-songwriter, who will join Ingrid Andress on tour next year, said her new single "embodies the complex nature of people and their feelings."
Mike Batt unearths previously lost 50-year old prog rock suite
Mike Batt's Variations On A Riff - Reflections On A War is now available to stream and buy
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Current Publishing
Column: A ‘Swift’ appreciation of pensive pop
If there is one thing I love more than grammar, it’s The Beatles. In April 1964, the Fab Four held all five songs in the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This record held until Drake occupied nine out of the top 10 songs in 2021 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” dominated streaming services.
Guitar World Magazine
John Shanks offers a tour of his epic gear collection and reflects on a career working with the A-list of pop and rock
The Bon Jovi and Melissa Etheridge guitarist and Grammy Award-winning producer talks collaborating with studio legends, opening for Prince and, oh, y'know, some of the nicest guitars you will see all day... John Shanks is in his Los Angeles studio, and behind him the walls are adorned with rows of...
The FADER
Song You Need: Joy Orbison’s journey through rave’s past and present
Often, when an artist is asked to pin down the infuences on their work, they shy away from specifics in an effort to maintain the air of genius inspiration. "We only really listen to '90s R&B," protest the gloomy indie band who stand accused of sounding a lot like The Cure and, frankly, nothing like Mariah Carey.
The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
NME
RÜFÜS DU SOL are the only Australian act nominated in 2023 Grammy Awards
The nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards were announced earlier today (November 16), and from the dozens of acts nominated, just one is of Australian origin: RÜFÜS DU SOL. Out of a total 91 awards up for grabs, RÜFÜS DU SOL are nominated for two: Best Dance/Electronic...
NME
Panic! At The Disco announce global stream of ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ concert
Panic! At The Disco have announced a global live-stream of their recent headline show in Chicago, Illinois – find all the details below. The Brendon Urie-fronted band performed at the city’s United Center arena on October 28 as part of their ‘Viva Las Vengeance’ US tour.
