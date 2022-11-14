ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Country Thang Daily

Dolly Parton Has Confirmed Her Retirement From Touring

Dolly Parton has hung up her guitar and country boots as she confirmed her retirement from touring. The country icon announced that she would no longer be going on a full-blown tour again, which is something she has done her whole life. Touring takes so much of her time and energy, and Parton notes that she will never be able to do it again.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records

Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
Pitchfork

Kelela Announces New Album Raven, Shares New Song: Listen

Kelela has finally announced a follow-up to her 2017 album, Take Me Apart. The new record, Raven, is set to arrive February 10 via Warp. A song from the record, “On the Run,” is out today. Yo van Lenz, Kaytranada, and Bambii produced the track alongside Kelela herself. Check it out below, along with the tracklist.
soultracks.com

World Premiere: 4PM returns after 15 years with great new music

(November 14, 2022) Amidst the wave of soulful male vocal groups that permeated the airwaves in the 1990s, 4PM (For Positive Music) might not be the first name to come to minds of many listeners. The quartet struck literal gold out of the gate with a 1994 rendition of Kyu Sakamoto’s ballad “Sukiyaki” (incorporating English-language lyrics first introduced on A Taste of Honey’s 1981 cover version), but struggled to keep afloat commercially as its label grappled with financial and distribution issues. Enthusiastic followers, however, ensured their continued artistic relevance, with efforts such as 1997’s “I Gave You Everything” and an independently issued 2000 album securing them an international fan base through the subsequent decade.
Current Publishing

Column: A ‘Swift’ appreciation of pensive pop

If there is one thing I love more than grammar, it’s The Beatles. In April 1964, the Fab Four held all five songs in the top five songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. This record held until Drake occupied nine out of the top 10 songs in 2021 when his album “Certified Lover Boy” dominated streaming services.
The FADER

Song You Need: Joy Orbison’s journey through rave’s past and present

Often, when an artist is asked to pin down the infuences on their work, they shy away from specifics in an effort to maintain the air of genius inspiration. "We only really listen to '90s R&B," protest the gloomy indie band who stand accused of sounding a lot like The Cure and, frankly, nothing like Mariah Carey.
NME

RÜFÜS DU SOL are the only Australian act nominated in 2023 Grammy Awards

The nominees for this year’s Grammy Awards were announced earlier today (November 16), and from the dozens of acts nominated, just one is of Australian origin: RÜFÜS DU SOL. Out of a total 91 awards up for grabs, RÜFÜS DU SOL are nominated for two: Best Dance/Electronic...

