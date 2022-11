Tyler West has become the eighth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing.Saturday (19 November) night’s show saw the final eight couples compete on the Tower Ballroom stage as the dance competition returned to Blackpool for the first time in three years.Fleur East topped the leaderboard with a perfect score of 40, but it was close at the top and in the middle, with three couples all receiving 35 points. You can see the full leaderboard here.During Sunday (20 November) night’s results show, Tyler West and his partner Dianne Buswell and Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu found themselves...

14 MINUTES AGO