Maple Leafs hand Sabres 8th loss in a row with 5-2 victory

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Matt Murray made 32 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday night for the Sabres’ eighth straight loss. John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano also scored and Mitch Marner had...
BUFFALO, NY

