Our View: Real election winners: voters and democracy
Voters and democracy were the clear winners in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Regardless of the outcome of individual contests — and how Republicans will control the House of Representatives and Democrats end up controlling the Senate — Americans spoke with one voice. America’s democracy depends on free and fair elections. That was the result of the midterm elections.
Letter to the editor: Why do Republicans limp so much?
The Republicans in Congress just set a new record for the time they took to shoot themselves in the foot once again after achieving a small political victory. They demonstrate an immense talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. In the Senate, they had a priceless opportunity to look to the future in selecting a young new Senate leader. Instead, they re-elected Mitch McConnell, a Republican in Name Only (RINO) dinosaur who is a liberal, tired old political hack with no vision and who is cozy with the Chinese communists. He is the antithesis of a forward-looking leader that is sorely needed at this point. Bang! There goes the right foot.
Pence, who was the target of Capitol insurrectionists on Jan. 6, skirts questions on whether Trump is fit to serve again in 2024
Trump reportedly said "Mike deserves it" when Capitol rioters chanted about hanging Pence, but the former VP still won't say whether Trump is fit for office.
Letter to the editor: We the people make America great
I am watching the Republicans' excitement of winning a bare-bones election for the House. Kevin McCarthy finally explained their platform agenda. He and Jim Jordan listed the investigations they will start on day one. Number one will be President Biden and his family, with Hunter Biden being the target.
Letter to the editor: Do your jobs!
So, it looks like we are going to have a Republican majority in our House of Representatives. A very thin majority, but a majority nonetheless. What are they planning to do? Investigate!! They want to investigate this. Investigate that. Investigate some other thing. What will they achieve? NOTHING!. The Freedom...
