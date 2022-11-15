Read full article on original website
Letter to the editor: This is how to be 'our' Kevin
Much has been said about the difficulties the new Speaker of the House, presumably "his" Kevin McCarthy, will have, considering the narrow margin the Republican Party has. Far right members may well block many of his initiatives. A possible solution: The Speaker could try something called bipartisanship, compromise, or cooperation....
Letter to the editor: Why do Republicans limp so much?
The Republicans in Congress just set a new record for the time they took to shoot themselves in the foot once again after achieving a small political victory. They demonstrate an immense talent for snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. In the Senate, they had a priceless opportunity to look to the future in selecting a young new Senate leader. Instead, they re-elected Mitch McConnell, a Republican in Name Only (RINO) dinosaur who is a liberal, tired old political hack with no vision and who is cozy with the Chinese communists. He is the antithesis of a forward-looking leader that is sorely needed at this point. Bang! There goes the right foot.
Letter to the editor: We the people make America great
I am watching the Republicans' excitement of winning a bare-bones election for the House. Kevin McCarthy finally explained their platform agenda. He and Jim Jordan listed the investigations they will start on day one. Number one will be President Biden and his family, with Hunter Biden being the target.
Pence says former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows 'did not serve the president well'
"I was disappointed in Mark Meadows' performance as chief of staff, particularly at the end," Pence told host Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press."
Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
