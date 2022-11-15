Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Californian
BC staff denounce 'racist' flyer passed around town
Several teachers and administrators have denounced a “racist” flyer that ties several inaccuracies regarding an upcoming affordable housing project to leaders at Bakersfield College. Some Bakersfield residents received the flyer, which nobody has claimed responsibility for, the weekend before the midterm election.
Bakersfield Californian
Aera Energy renews sponsorship of Aera Park
Aera Energy has renewed its 10-year sponsorship of Aera Park, which will bring a new baseball field for younger players, field upgrades and maintenance to the facilities used by Bakersfield Southwest Baseball. The renewal was celebrated Saturday during the annual Turkey Baseball Tournament, during which more than 50 teams brought...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Empire state of mind at Slicer's Pizza
A few months ago, I told you about an under-the-radar pizza place up in the northeast that was worth recommending, Queen Pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Today I have an even lower-profile new pizza place in the same area of town that specializes in New York-style pizza that is worth checking out.
Bakersfield Californian
'Lives at risk': Sideshows pose problems for arrests, prosecutions
Tires squealing, onlookers cheering and troublemakers filming the car stunts that fill Bakersfield’s roads with smoke all unfold when so-called sideshows or takeovers block major intersections. But a dearth of resources by local law enforcement doesn’t lead to wide-scale arrests and the prosecution or perpetrators, according to The Californian’s...
Bakersfield Californian
Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers
A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres. The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic...
Bakersfield Californian
Mira Monte, Frontier post dominant victories to open 58 Shootout
For a dozen Central Section boys basketball teams, the road to championship glory this year begins in earnest in southeast Bakersfield. The sixth annual 58 Shootout tournament, which continues through Saturday night at Mira Monte, opens the season for nearly half its participants, with five of Kern County's six principal leagues represented — plus two more from the rest of the section for good measure.
Bakersfield Californian
Police asking for help identifying burglary suspect
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary at Ampm. The incident happened around 7:25 a.m. Aug. 10 at 2698 Mount Vernon Ave., a BPD news release said. The suspect is a white man in his mid-twenties and is 6 foot tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown facial hair.
Bakersfield Californian
Porterville-Granite Hills forfeits girls soccer game over eligibility of Mira Monte transgender athlete
A girls soccer game between Mira Monte and Porterville-Granite Hills came to an abrupt end at halftime Thursday night, after the Granite Hills coach raised questions about the eligibility of Mira Monte senior goalkeeper Jay Galeas. Galeas supplied The Californian with an incident report written by referee Martin Velazquez after...
Comments / 0