Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
Guest Editorial: Sgt. Donald Sowma’s sacrifice resonates through generations
I remember waiting outside of the Cypress Police Station during the hiring process and seeing Sgt. Sowma’s memorial. It was a sobering reminder that this job can be so unpredictable and dangerous. People like Sgt. Sowma inspire me to be a more selfless servant of my community and put...
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19
Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 include classic car fraud, fatal traffic accidents, and election results. Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26
Seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Details for seven day local weather forecast for November 20 through November 26. Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a...
Lakewood’s Teddy Bear Trees make shopping special!
Since 1995, children from families enrolled in Project Shepherd have hung their holiday gift wishes in the form of paper bear ornaments on “Teddy Bear Trees” in the hopes of having them filled by an anonymous “Santa.”. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, Teddy Bear Trees will be displayed...
Former Fresno businessman sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison for a classic car restoration scheme
Jeffrey Scott Hedges, 51, of Huntington Beach, was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison for committing wire fraud and money laundering in a scheme to defraud customers of his classic car business, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between November 2015 and January...
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago
The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
Orange County Probation Department announces official opening of Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center
The Orange County Probation Department announces the official opening of the department’s Multipurpose Rehabilitation Center (MRC) located on the grounds of Orange County Juvenile Hall in the City of Orange. The initial inception of the MRC began on April 15, 2015 when the California Board of State and Community...
The Leapfrog Group issues Top “A” Grade to Anaheim and Irvine Medical Centers for patient safety
Kaiser Permanente Anaheim and Irvine medical centers received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022. This national distinction recognizes these two medical centers’ achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an...
