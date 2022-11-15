ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Chance Theater presents Stand-Up Tuesday

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will host a new stand-up comedy series presented by Prayer Dudz – Stand-Up Tuesdays. This new stand-up comedy series, hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence (best known for playing Big Mike from the NBC hit series “Chuck”), will have its next performance on Tuesday, October 18th with an exciting comedy line-up that includes headliner Scott Wood, featured performer Laura Hayden, and opener Kurt Swann.
ANAHEIM, CA
Weekend ramp closure at Avery Parkway on southbound I-5 Nov. 18-21, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transporatation Authority (OCTA) is scheduled to conduct a weekend closure of the southbound Avery Parkway off-ramp on I-5 beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, November 18 through 5 a.m. Monday November 21. The on-ramp at Avery Parkway will also be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of the closure is to conduct bridge work and align traffic lanes. When reconstructed, the new Avery Parkway interchange will nearly double in size, adding turn and thru lanes, as well as improving traffic operations.
Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19

Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 include classic car fraud, fatal traffic accidents, and election results. Top Ten Stories for November 13 through November 19 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of...
Lakewood’s Teddy Bear Trees make shopping special!

Since 1995, children from families enrolled in Project Shepherd have hung their holiday gift wishes in the form of paper bear ornaments on “Teddy Bear Trees” in the hopes of having them filled by an anonymous “Santa.”. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 16, Teddy Bear Trees will be displayed...
LAKEWOOD, CA
Cypress remembers sacrifice of Police Sergeant Donald Sowma 46 years ago

The Cypress Police Department continues to honor the memory of Sergeant Donald Sowma, its only officer to be killed in the line of duty, forty-six years later. The Department holds a memorial service at the Cypress Police Memorial outside the station each year near the anniversary of his death. In...
CYPRESS, CA

