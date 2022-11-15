Cougs seeking gridiron trifecta

As Washington State coach Jake Dickert likes to point out, this week’s game is the most important game of the season “because it’s the only one we’re playing this week.”

But the Cougars’ final three contests of 2022-23 might actually mean a little more than their standard game.

On the docket are a showdown against Arizona and WSU’s former quarterback and folk hero Jayden de Laura, a heated rivalry game against Washington and wherever the Cougs land for their seventh straight bowl game.