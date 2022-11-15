ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Coyotes take losing streak into matchup with the Predators

Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their three-game slide with a win against the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 7-8-1 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Central Division games. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Vegas visits Vancouver after Stone's 2-goal game

Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5-9-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Vancouver Canucks after Mark Stone's two-goal game against the Edmonton Oilers in the Golden Knights' 4-3 overtime loss.
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay faces Utah Valley on 4-game losing streak

Green Bay Phoenix (0-4) vs. Utah Valley Wolverines (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utah Valley -13.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its four-game skid with a victory against Utah Valley. Utah Valley finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Wolverines averaged...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Federer wins 13th straight final

1953 — Notre Dame ties Iowa 14-14 by faking injuries in both halves. With two seconds to go in the first half, a Notre Dame player stops the clock by faking an injury and the Fightin’ Irish score on the next play. With six seconds left in the game and Notre Dame out of timeouts, two players fake injuries and the Irish score on the last play to tie the game.
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

Jones leads Buffalo against George Mason after 22-point outing

Buffalo Bulls (1-4) vs. George Mason Patriots (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Monday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits the George Mason Patriots after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Buffalo's 63-59 loss to the Howard Bison. The Patriots are 2-0 in home games. George Mason ranks sixth in...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy