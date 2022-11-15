Read full article on original website
SFGate
Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SFGate
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter
Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
SFGate
Police Engage In 2 Separate Vehicle Pursuits
Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph.
SFGate
Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SFGate
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery
FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
SFGate
Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SFGate
Police Arrest Man For Illegal Firearm Possession, Other Crimes Following Altercation
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Police in Santa Rosa have arrested a suspect in connection with illegally possessing a firearm and other crimes following an altercation at a restaurant on Wednesday. Mostafa Sarah, 38, of Cloverdale, was arrested on suspicion of carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, making criminal threats...
Body found in Bay Area home engulfed by fire; arson suspected
A fire that engulfed an East Bay house where a body was found was intentionally set, officials said Thursday night.
Motorcyclist dies on I-80 in collision near Berkeley, CHP says
An adult male died in a motorcycle collision on westbound I-80 in Berkeley on Thursday afternoon, the CHP said.
SFGate
5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash
PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
SFGate
Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking
A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
Where fall colors peak around the San Francisco Bay Area
If you didn't make it to the Sierra Nevada to see the fall foliage this year, you're still in luck.
Popular Bay Area pho restaurant is replacing Mark Wahlberg's burger shop in Palo Alto
The forthcoming restaurant is best known for its savory pho.
SFGate
Police Department Takes Part In National Drug Take-Back Day
The Petaluma Police Department collected hundreds of pounds of medication in only a matter of hours after hosting a local prescription drug take back drop-off location. Announced on Saturday, police said they participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in late October to encourage residents to get rid of any unnecessary medications in their house.
Another SF grocery store temporarily closes due to rodent infestation
The store was temporarily shut down by the city's health department after inspectors cited a pest infestation.
Santa Cruz woman moves closer to becoming 13th American saint
The unassuming 1950s housewife could become California's first-ever saint.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
