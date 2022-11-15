ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Woman Dead In Friday Night Collision

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo traffic collision in San Jose Friday night. Police responded to the area of Santa Teresa Boulevard and Bailey Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m. to investigate the incident. The driver was ejected from the car, a 2021...
SAN JOSE, CA
Man Arrested In Oakland After Allegedly Kidnapping Biological Daughter

Police in Oakland arrested a man Sunday morning on suspicion of kidnapping after he allegedly failed to return his daughter to her biological mother after having visitation. The El Cerrito Police Department had issued an earlier alert asking for the public's assistance in locating the child, Royale Gant, who was last seen on Nov. 15 with her biological father, Dupree Gant, according to the statement from police.
OAKLAND, CA
Police Engage In 2 Separate Vehicle Pursuits

Police in Petaluma arrested two people last week in separate vehicle pursuits, police said in a statement Saturday. The first incident occurred on Nov. 16 near Casa Grande High School, when a driver accelerated past an officer outside Casa Grande High School going about 80 mph in a zone with a speed limit of 30 mph.
PETALUMA, CA
Man Injured In Potrero Hill Shooting Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 28-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported around 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, where officers arrived and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following Attempted Robbery

FREMONT (BCN) A suspect in an attempted robbery who was arrested last week has been charged with attempted murder, police said. Zain Qureishi, 24, of Union City, has been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with attempted murder, attempted robbery, possession of an assault weapon and evading a police officer, according to the Fremont Police Department.
UNION CITY, CA
Police Arrest Suspect In Hayes Valley Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have a arrested a suspect in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this month. Christopher Lagula, 19, of San Francisco, was arrested Monday on suspicion of robbery, being armed with a firearm in commission of a felony and commission of a felony while out on bail, according to the San Francisco Police Department.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
5 killed in wrong-way Northern California highway crash

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Five people, including three children, were killed Thursday after a car going the wrong way crashed head-on against another vehicle, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said officers responded to Highway 4 in Pittsburg after a car traveling the wrong way and carrying three...
PITTSBURG, CA
Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Methamphetamine Trafficking

A Stockton man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute approximately 500 grams of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors. Jeremy David Dosier, 26, pleaded guilty on Oct. 14 and admitted to possessing about 10 to 13 pounds of methamphetamine before law enforcement arrived...
STOCKTON, CA
Police Department Takes Part In National Drug Take-Back Day

The Petaluma Police Department collected hundreds of pounds of medication in only a matter of hours after hosting a local prescription drug take back drop-off location. Announced on Saturday, police said they participated in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day in late October to encourage residents to get rid of any unnecessary medications in their house.
PETALUMA, CA

