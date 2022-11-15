PRH bond continues to see favor as more Whitman County votes are counted

The Auditor’s office has published its most recent round of election results from the Nov. 8 general election.

Pullman Regional Hospital’s taxpayer bond is appearing to be winning, with 3,779 votes in favor, or 74.5%, to 1,293 votes opposed, or 25.5%, according to Thursday’s updated election results.

Michael Largent, four-term incumbent, is still taking the lead in the race for Whitman County Commission District 3 with 6,895 votes, or 59.9%, against opponent John-Mark Mahnkey, who has 4,603 votes, or 39.9%.