ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet

In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
NASDAQ

Oil Prices Decline on Reports of Increased U.S. Crude Stockpiles

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. U.S. stock futures are lower following mid-term elections and ahead of key inflation data due later this week. Third Quarter earnings also continued across E&Ps, OFS and pipelines. In notable sector news, U.S. manufacturer...
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

Oil CEOs warn this winter's energy crisis will be nothing compared to the next

For this winter, Europe's gas storage is more than 90% full, according to the International Energy Agency, providing some assurance against a major shortage. But a large proportion of that is made up of Russian gas imported in previous months, which likely won't be available at all by winter of 2023.
The Associated Press

Cubic Enters Full-Rate Production on U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter Contract

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005276/en/ Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Cummins, Tata Motors team up for hydrogen-powered engines

BENGALURU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Indian automaker Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel cells and battery electric vehicle systems for commercial automobiles in India.
marinelink.com

SAFE Boats Delivers Survey Vessel for Maritime Autonomy Provider Mythos AI

Bremerton, Wash. shipbuilder SAFE Boats International announced a production partnership with West Palm Beach, Fla.-based autonomous maritime technology provider Mythos AI. SAFE Boats has delivered a purpose-built Porter 78S workboat to Mythos AI. The aluminum-hull, outboard-driven Porter 78S survey boat, built under an exclusive license agreement with Stormer Work Boats of the Netherlands, is specifically designed for the integration of Mythos AI’s self-driving and autonomous hydrographic survey control system.
gcaptain.com

Carriers in ‘Panic Mode’ as China Bookings Plummet

Ocean carriers are said to be in “panic mode” as bookings from China to North Europe and the US west coast tank, causing FAK rates to plunge to new depths. Despite aggressive blanking that has reduced weekly capacity on the tradelanes by more than a third, the lines have failed to slow the precipitous fall in short-term rates and, are arguably fuelling the fire by offering sub-economic spot rates via their digital platforms.
marinelink.com

Maritime Videos Eric Haun

Joe Hudspeth discusses BAE Systems’ role in the maritime industry’s adoption of cleaner-burning hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Posted to Maritime Reporter ( by Eric Haun ) on April 17, 2018. Time-lapse video shows the world's largest LEGO ship construction. Posted to Maritime Reporter ( by Eric...
HAWAII STATE
marinelink.com

Diana Shipping Announces Two Time Charter Deals

Shipowner Diana Shipping on Friday announced it has entered into a pair of time charter contracts for two of its owned bulk carrier vessels. Western Bulk Carriers AS will charter the DSI Aquila $13,300 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum September 15, 2023 up to maximum November 15, 2023. The charter is expected to commence on November 22, 2022. The 60,309 dwt Ultramax dry bulk vessel was built in 2015.
marinelink.com

Backhaul Spot Rates Sink Below January 2020 Levels

The collapse in spot rates on fronthaul trades has caught the headlines, but shippers on certain backhaul trades have seen equally large drops, with some trades having seen spot rates fall for much longer than on the fronthaul and have fallen below rates in January 2020, Xeneta shows in its latest weekly container freight rate update.
navalnews.com

Damen selects Rheinmetall to supply next-gen MLG27-4.0 gun systems for F126 frigates

The 27mm cal. MLG27 4.0 light naval gun is a member of the new SeaSnake RCWS family of products made by Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH of Unterlüß, Germany, a Group subsidiary with multiple locations. The core element of the remotely controlled MLG27 4.0 is the BK-27M revolver gun. In use throughout the German Navy, the predecessor of the new MLG27 4.0 serves as secondary armament on Germany’s current F125 frigates.
marinelink.com

Infrastructure Improvements Set to Boost Efficiency at Lock and Dam 25

The list of projects on the United States’ inland waterways infrastructure to-do list is seemingly never-ending as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) continuously works to maintain, repair and, when possible, upgrade aging locks and dams throughout America’s vast network of navigable rivers. But there’s been progress...

Comments / 0

Community Policy