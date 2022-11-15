Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory
TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
ifiberone.com
Over $30,000 raised for family of father and sons who died while canoeing near Othello; memorial services set
OTHELLO - A torrent of monetary support has come in for the pregnant widow of an Othello man who died while canoeing with their three sons at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge in Grant County on Friday. One of the three children made it out of the seep lake alive after...
Accused Kennewick murderer doesn’t believe wife is dead. Will he be able to stand trial?
A judge has ordered that he get treatment, after he told evaluators he believed his wife was still alive.
ifiberone.com
Dog that was in car when it was stolen in Ellensburg found in Mattawa, reunited with owner
ELLENSBURG — A dog that was inside a vehicle when it was stolen in Ellensburg this week has been reunited with its owner. A Honda Accord was reported stolen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 11-year-old Maya inside, according to Ellensburg police. More than 24 hours later and more...
610KONA
2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
ifiberone.com
What sparked the blaze that took out two homes in Othello? Cause revealed by fire marshal
OTHELLO - We now know what caused the blaze that sparked a destructive fire that demolished two homes in Othello on Nov. 5. The fire happened at around 11:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of Margarett Ln. The fire started in one home and spread to the other, eventually destroying...
FOX 11 and 41
Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital
RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
ifiberone.com
2 men found dead Nov. 10 inside Warden home identified; cause of death pending
WARDEN — The Grant County Coroner’s Office has released the identify of two men found dead in a home in Warden. Coroner Craig Morrison identified the two men as 25-year-old Noe Martinez and 26-year-old Marciano Renteria Ferrer. Warden police responded the night of Nov. 10 to 508 S....
Fire Destroys Trailer in Same Park Where Girl Died 4 Days Ago
For the second time in four days, Kennewick Fire crews responded to the Tri-Cities RV Park for a report of a fire. According to Kennewick Fire Chief Chad Michael, around 9:39 PM multiple engines were dispatched to the RV and trailer park located at 7322 West Bonnie Ave. Upon arrival,...
FOX 11 and 41
Kennewick Fire Department and residents respond to recent fires in mobile home park
KENNEWICK, Wash. – A fire at Tri-Cities RV destroyed three homes on Tuesday, just days after a fire killed an 8-year-old girl. Kennewick Fire Department is still investigating the cause of both fires in the park but stressed the importance of practicing fire safety during these upcoming winter months.
3 hurt after vehicle blows stop sign near Warden; alcohol or drugs suspected
WARDEN, Wash. — Three people were hurt late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle west of Warden. According to police, 25-year-old Timothy Johnson, of Moses Lake, was driving northbound on Hwy. 17, coming up on Road 6 just before 11:30 p.m. when he failed to stop for a...
KEPR
Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
Chronicle
'More Than Any Family Should Handle': 8-Year-Old Dies After Being Trapped in Eastern Washington RV Fire
Family and friends are mourning the death a Kennewick elementary student who loved wearing princess dresses every Sunday. And they're hoping her brother, a 14-year-old middle school student, will recover after being severely burned in a Saturday morning fire at a RV park. "Losing their little girl and their home...
ifiberone.com
Man sentenced to 20 months in prison for May arson fire at Airway Deli Mart near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — An Othello man has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison and ordered to pay more than $400,000 in restitution in a May arson fire that caused extensive damage to a Moses Lake-area convenience store. Brandon Keith Lopez, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree arson. He...
ifiberone.com
Othello School District starts meal train for surviving family members of students who perished in canoeing accident
OTHELLO -- On Thursday, the Othello School District publicly paid its respects to the two Scootney Springs Elementary students who died in a canoeing accident last week in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge. As a gesture of support, the school district started a meal train to the surviving members of the...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested
RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
ifiberone.com
Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden
WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
Zillah man identified as victim in homicide investigation in Wapato
WAPATO, Wash. – Yakima County authorities have identified a Zillah man in a homicide investigation in Wapato. Jordan Torres, 30, was found dead on Sunday, November 13. Authorities said they were called to 80 McKinley Road in Wapato for a report of a dead body. Investigators on the scene said Torres is a victim of a homicide, however, they said...
“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
ifiberone.com
Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified
WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
