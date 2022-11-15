ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Jordan Torres family holds vigil to honor his memory

TOPPENISH, Wash. - Friends and family gathered at an abandoned house near the intersection of Progressive Road and Mckinley Road on Friday to honor the memory of Jordan Torres. Torres was shot and killed last weekend and found on the side of the road in front of the house on...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
610KONA

2nd 14-Year-Old Arrested for Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they have made a second arrest in the murder case of 19-year-old Julian Chavez. Authorities say Chavez was gunned down in his car back on October 29th in the 1100 Block of West 5th Ave around 9:15pm. Authorities working the case had originally arrested a 14-year-old in connection with Chavez' death back on November 2nd. It was this Thursday afternoon that KPD detectives working on developed probable cause for the arrest of a second 14-year-old juvenile male for his involvement, made the arrest inside a vehicle. He has been booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for the alleged crime of First Degree Murder. Officers are also serving a search warrant is currently being completed at a home in the 800 block of E 6th Ave where the juvenile left from.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Person in Richland dies while headed to hospital

RICHLAND, Wash. — A person being driven to the hospital for a “serious medical problem” called for emergency assistance around Tapteal Drive on the afternoon of November 16, according to Richland Police Commander Jon Schwarder. The fire department responded to assist, but the person died at the...
RICHLAND, WA
KEPR

Two teen suspects arrested after shooting in Othello

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-City SWAT Team has arrested two teen suspects in Kennewick who are accused of shooting a 25-year-old at a convenience store in Othello on Nov. 16. Around 12:45 a.m., an officer with the Othello Police Department responded to the 1200 block of S 1st Ave in Othello for a report of a person being shot.
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Infant drowns in hotel bathtub, father arrested

RICHLAND, Washington – An Oregon man was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with manslaughter after his 1-year-old son drowned in a hotel bathtub last month in Richland. On Friday, Oct. 28, medics from the Richland Fire Department and officers from the Richland Police Department were dispatched to the WoodSpring Suites hotel, 1370 Tapteal Drive, for a possible bathtub drowning of a child.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Bodies of father, 6-year-old son recovered Sunday near Warden

WARDEN — The bodies of a father and his 6-year-old son were recovered Sunday after their canoe capsized on Friday. Divers located the two bodies at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. “We ask that everyone continue to pray and show support for...
WARDEN, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“She needs justice,” Alyssa Moore’s mother speaks out about daughter’s case for the first time

GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Misty Knox showed off the bracelets she wears to honor her daughter’s legacy. “That say, ‘their story doesn’t end until we stop telling it. I don’t want her to be forgotten,” she said as she twisted the rubber bracelets. It’s been more than a year since 18-year-old Alyssa Moore was murdered outside of a house party in...
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Father, two sons who died in canoe accident near Warden identified

WARDEN — A father who died along with two of his sons in a canoe accident on Friday have been identified. The bodies of 32-year-old Othello resident Miguel Porfirio De Dios and 6-year-old Oliver Porfirio Maldonado were recovered from a seep lake in the Columbia Wildlife Refuge on Sunday. The body of 8-year-old William Porfirio Maldonado was recovered from the lake early Saturday morning, according to Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison.
WARDEN, WA
