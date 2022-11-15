Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears not ready to endorse Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential run quite just yet.

Graham turned from one of Trump’s biggest critics before the 2016 election into one of his biggest boosters, even eventually walking back his criticism of the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But on whether Graham would endorse Trump ahead of the former president’s anticipated announcement on Tuesday, Politico reported the South Carolina Republican said: “Let’s see what he says … I’ll tell you after Georgia.” Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Trump-backed Herschel Walker (R) is scheduled for next month.

Graham’s apparent reluctance to go all in for Trump again echoes other Republicans who have urged Trump to postpone a presidential announcement until after the Georgia vote. The once-predicted red wave in the 2022 midterms dissolved into worse-than-anticipated GOP results, which many critics attributed to Trump.

“I think he needs to put it on pause . Absolutely,” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week.

That was before Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) win over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada clinched Democratic control of the Senate.