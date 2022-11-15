ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lindsey Graham Has Surprising Response About Whether He’d Endorse Donald Trump

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) appears not ready to endorse Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential run quite just yet.

Graham turned from one of Trump’s biggest critics before the 2016 election into one of his biggest boosters, even eventually walking back his criticism of the former president for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But on whether Graham would endorse Trump ahead of the former president’s anticipated announcement on Tuesday, Politico reported the South Carolina Republican said: “Let’s see what he says … I’ll tell you after Georgia.” Georgia’s runoff election between incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Trump-backed Herschel Walker (R) is scheduled for next month.

Graham’s apparent reluctance to go all in for Trump again echoes other Republicans who have urged Trump to postpone a presidential announcement until after the Georgia vote. The once-predicted red wave in the 2022 midterms dissolved into worse-than-anticipated GOP results, which many critics attributed to Trump.

“I think he needs to put it on pause . Absolutely,” former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said last week.

That was before Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s (D-Nev.) win over Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada clinched Democratic control of the Senate.

Jack Hertz
5d ago

Who would support Trump, he has no chance in hell. Just another politician that blows like the wind in every direction as long as it benifits them. Guys has always been a sell out.

Sassafras T☕️
5d ago

Lindsay aka the “human flip flop 🩴” changes his mind like the wind 💨… so at 2 he’ll say no.. 2:41 yes… pay no attention to the little man behind the green 💚💚💚curtain…

Justme
5d ago

Lindsey Graham is just digging is hole deeper! He's not to be trusted. I thought he was an honest man with character. All of that vanished on Trump's golf course.

