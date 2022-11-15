ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
Houston Chronicle

Independents want an end to polarization. Politicians are ignoring that.

It's conventional wisdom that whichever party holds the White House will lose the House majority in that first midterm election. After all, this year's contests served up the majority to Republicans, however narrowly, the fourth time in the past five midterms that the House majority changed hands. But there's nothing...
GEORGIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

What’s a Little Insurrection? Elon Musk Welcomes Trump Back to Twitter

Elon Musk is reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter account, ending a ban that was instituted on the social media site two days after the former president’s followers stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The new Twitter owner made the decision after conducting a poll asking Twitter users...
Houston Chronicle

How an anonymous source raised false alarm of Russian strike on Poland

The Associated Press sent a terrifying news alert around the world on Tuesday. "A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people," the AP wrote shortly before 2 p.m. The news agency noted the Polish government had not confirmed the information but that "top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a 'crisis situation.'"

