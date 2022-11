No. 5 Baylor and No. 8 UCLA both look to avoid leaving Las Vegas with consecutive losses when they meet Sunday in the consolation game of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) could not weather a 56-point second-half deluge from No. 16 Virginia in Friday’s semifinal matchup. The Cavaliers shot 8 of 12 from 3-point range after intermission and 13 of 20 overall from the floor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO