Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Qatar opens the World Cup with a message of inclusion
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman extended one yellow-gloved hand to a FIFA World Cup ambassador suffering from a rare spinal disorder in an image meant to represent inclusion in a country facing international criticism over its human rights record. It wasn't the biggest moment of...
Maluma Walked Out Of A World Cup Interview After Being Asked About Qatar Human Rights Violations
"This is what people say — this is what people think."
World's longest-standing president seeks to extend 43-year rule
DAKAR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Equatorial Guinea votes on Sunday in a general election in which President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing president, is expected to extend his 43-year rule at the helm of the tiny oil-producing West African nation.
WVNews
Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia scored the first goal of the World Cup, converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0 on Sunday. The Ecuador captain, who earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb, had already celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes.
WVNews
England closes in on finally winning another World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It's been nine years since then-English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke set the national team the bold target of winning the 2022 World Cup. While that aim may not feel as fanciful as it once did, the issues Dyke said had held England back for nearly 50 years, since its only triumph in 1966, remain just as pertinent ahead of Monday’s opening Group B game against Iran.
Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia
After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
WVNews
Italian referee Orsato picked to officiate World Cup opener
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Italian referee Daniele Orsato was chosen Friday to handle the opening game of the World Cup. FIFA picked Orsato for Sunday's match between host Qatar and Ecuador, describing him as “one of Europe’s most experienced referees.” He turns 47 on Wednesday.
WVNews
Saka ready to thrive at World Cup after racist attacks
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Bukayo Saka has put the racist abuse he experienced at last year's European Championship behind him, England teammate Aaron Ramsdale said Friday. The Arsenal forward was targeted on social media after missing a penalty in the shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also subjected to attacks.
WVNews
China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months
BEIJING (AP) — China on Sunday announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year as strict new measures are imposed in Beijing and across the country to ward against new outbreaks. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National...
WVNews
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU
LONDON (AP) — The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony.
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Comments / 0