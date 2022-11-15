ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Success is the BEST REVENGE! Discover the stars who were mercilessly bullied throughout their childhood...

By Bang Showbiz
myleaderpaper.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank Dead By Suicide At Age 49

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died at age 49.The late actor and mixed martial artist reportedly took his own life in Texas. Though his rep, Justine Hunt, only confirmed the location of where he died, multiple sources revealed that the father-of-four died by suicide.In light of the tragedy, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — broke his silence, praising the original Green Ranger for being an "inspiration to so many people."INSIDE AARON CARTER'S PLAN FOR SON PRINCE'S 1ST BIRTHDAY BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH"His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ending has a huge twist that everyone missed

Heading into its second weekend, Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had surpassed $400 million at the box office. Fans flocked to theaters to catch the sequel, and they knew who the next Black Panther is and what Wakanda Forever’s ending means. However, everyone missed a significant development for M’Baku (Winston Duke) at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy