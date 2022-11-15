Success is the BEST REVENGE! Discover the stars who were mercilessly bullied throughout their childhood...

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank has died at age 49.The late actor and mixed martial artist reportedly took his own life in Texas. Though his rep, Justine Hunt, only confirmed the location of where he died, multiple sources revealed that the father-of-four died by suicide.In light of the tragedy, Frank's Power Rangers costar Walter Emanuel Jones — the original Black Ranger — broke his silence, praising the original Green Ranger for being an "inspiration to so many people."INSIDE AARON CARTER'S PLAN FOR SON PRINCE'S 1ST BIRTHDAY BEFORE TRAGIC DEATH"His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose...

