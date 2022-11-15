ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
RadarOnline

Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses

Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy