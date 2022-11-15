Read full article on original website
College Football News
Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Week 13
Where are all the top teams in the Week 13 Coaches Poll Top 25 college football rankings? Which teams just missed out and are also receiving votes?. Number in parentheses is where each team finished in the previous rankings. Coaches Poll Also Receiving Votes: UCF 41; Troy 39; South Carolina...
Alabama RB Khalifa Keith Commits to Vols
Tennessee has landed the commitment of 2023 Parker High School running back Khalifa Keith over Mississippi State and Miami. Keith announced his decision moments ago on social. Vols running back Coach Jerry Mack was huge in Keith's recruitment, leading up to him de-committing to Kentucky, then ...
Where Oregon Ducks land in newest ESPN power rankings after big win over Utah
Not many people were giving the Oregon Ducks much of a chance on Saturday night against the No. 10 Utah Utes. Oregon was coming off of an emotional loss to the Washington Huskies, ending their College Football Playoff hopes, and on top of that, quarterback Bo Nix was questionable to play with an ankle injury that had hobbled him all week. The result was a lot of heart and a lot of grit from the Ducks, who turned in their best defensive performance of the year and got back into the top 10 of both the AP and USA TODAY Coaches Poll. So...
LSU gets leapfrogged in AP poll but sticks at No. 6; see latest
LSU football held serve against UAB, but they didn’t gain any ground in the AP Top 25 despite a key team falling in front of them. See the latest poll on WWL and Audacy.
