Winter Weather Advisory issued for Trumbull by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Trumbull WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Trumbull county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through early this afternoon with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour. The highest snow totals will be found across northern Trumbull County. Wind chills in the single digits are expected this morning.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring across northeastern Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula Counties. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, especially in areas where the strongest lake effect bands set up. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially along the lakeshore. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Geauga, Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 15:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Geauga; Lake An intense lake effect snow band will affect northeastern Geauga...Lake...northern Ashtabula...southwestern Erie and northwestern Crawford Counties Until 315 PM EST. At 113 PM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from near Conneaut to Willoughby, along the I-90 corridor, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Locations impacted include Painesville, Ashtabula, Conneaut, Fairport Harbor, Geneva-On-The-Lake, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Geneva, Madison, North Kingsville, Perry, Albion, Timberlake, Mentor-On-The-Lake, Kirtland, Austinburg, Kingsville, North Perry and Thompson. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 326, 330, 331, and 332.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially along the lakeshore. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning.
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
