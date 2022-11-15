Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ashtabula Inland; Ashtabula Lakeshore; Cuyahoga; Geauga; Lake LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring across northeastern Cuyahoga, Lake, and Ashtabula Counties. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches, especially in areas where the strongest lake effect bands set up. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially along the lakeshore. * WHERE...Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula Inland and Ashtabula Lakeshore counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning.

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO