Effective: 2022-11-20 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph, especially along the lakeshore. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO