BBC
England: Gareth Southgate says players will take the knee before Iran World Cup 2022 match
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Gareth Southgate says his England players will take the knee...
BBC
Ireland asks members of Russian Embassy in Dublin to leave
The Irish government has asked a number of people at the Russian Embassy to leave the country. Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he would discuss with colleagues whether to take further action "in the coming week or so". The news comes days after Moscow announced it was banning...
BBC
Seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan thrashed 6-0 by Ding Junhui at UK Championship
Ronnie O'Sullivan was whitewashed in a Triple Crown event for the first time as he lost 6-0 to Ding Junhui in the UK Championship quarter-finals. World champion O'Sullivan, 46, had been favourite to win the tournament in York for an eighth time but never fired after a tight opening two frames.
BBC
Vanuatu: Hackers strand Pacific island government for over a week
Vanuatu's government has been knocked offline for more than 11 days after a suspected cyber-attack on servers in the country. The hack has disabled the websites of the Pacific island's parliament, police and prime minister's office. It has also taken down the email system, intranet and online databases of schools,...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
BBC
DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy ends year as European number one; Jon Rahm claims title
-20 J Rahm (Spa); -18 T Hatton (Eng), A Noren (Swe); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -11 R Hoejgaard (Den), A Meronk (Pol); -10 A Arnaus (Spa), J Campillo (Spa) Selected others: -7 C Syme (Sco); -6 S Horsfield (Eng), R Ramsay (Sco); -4...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morgan Freeman and Jung Kook star in glitzy opening ceremony
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Camels, fireworks and Morgan Freeman. The 2022 World Cup kicked...
BBC
BTS Star Jung Kook, odas totori fans for di 2022 Fifa World Cup opening ceremony
BTS star Jung Kook na im first perform for di opening ceremony of di 2022 FIFA World Cup for Qatar. Di member of di South Korean boy band group perform di official World Cup song Dreamers as e thrill di audience for di Al Bayt stadium. Jung Kook perform di...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester Utd explore legal action to force player's exit
Manchester United are exploring their legal options as they look to end Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club. It is accepted at United that Ronaldo cannot play for manager Erik ten Hag again following his fierce criticism of the Dutchman in his TalkTV interview. He has just over seven months...
BBC
RAF Red Arrows: Two sacked after unacceptable behaviour at squadron
Two members of the RAF Red Arrows aerobatics team have been dismissed following reports of "unacceptable behaviour", the BBC understands. The RAF said it had launched an inquiry following the allegations and had investigated "several RAF personnel", resulting in two sackings. One former member had claimed women were treated as...
BBC
COP27: Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progress
A historic deal has been struck at the UN's COP27 summit that will see rich nations pay poorer countries for the damage and economic losses caused by climate change. It ends almost 30 years of waiting by nations facing huge climate impacts. But developed nations left dissatisfied over progress on...
BBC
Newcastle: Historic images show 'how we used to live'
Amateur historian Fiona Kay spent three years scouring and scanning thousands of pictures from a library archive covering the history of Newcastle and North East England. Ahead of a book festival talk on her findings, she has shared some of her favourite images with the BBC. Deep in the bowels...
BBC
Men missing in Oldham mill blaze identified by DNA
Four Vietnamese men thought to have been in a mill when it caught fire have been formally identified using DNA. Police began searching Bismark House Mill in Oldham after human remains were found by demolition workers following a blaze on 7 May. Greater Manchester Police then travelled to Vietnam to...
