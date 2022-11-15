ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

High School Football PRO

Tarboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
TARBORO, NC
WRAL News

Tarboro pulls away from Riverside, advances to fourth round

Tarboro, N.C. — (1) Tarboro is back in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs after beating (8) Riverside-Martin on Friday night, 34-14. After taking a 6-0 lead on a 66-yard run by Mason Satterfield in the first quarter, the Vikings found themselves...
TARBORO, NC
neusenews.com

New Lenoir County corporations

The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/2, Bizaaz Auto, LLC, Agent: Katina Rhynehardt, 1820 Southwood Road, Kinston. 11/4, Coastal Sun Designs, LLC, Agent: Lauren Hines, 4516 Hwy 55 W, Kinston. 11/1, Coxells, LLC, Agent: Sonya Wells, 2667 Turnage Drive, Kinston. 11/8, D3 Church, Inc.,...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

The Jackson Robol Show about to hit 400th episode

The Jackson Robol Show is about to hit its 400th episode. Jackson Robol hosts the show and has interviewed a wide variety of people across the state including, US Congressman Greg Murphy, NC Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby. The show has grown over the last year. “We now have over...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons

Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community

The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

OFFICIAL: Reeder wins Pitt County state House race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -- It’s official, Dr. Tim Reeder has won that close state House race in Pitt County. Incumbent Rep. Brian Farkas decided not to concede the race as unofficial election night results showed him losing by just 462 votes. After absentee, provisional and mail-in ballots were counted...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving

A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
FARMVILLE, NC

