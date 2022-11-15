Read full article on original website
Tarboro, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Riverside High School football team will have a game with Tarboro High School on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Tarboro pulls away from Riverside, advances to fourth round
Tarboro, N.C. — (1) Tarboro is back in the fourth round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state playoffs after beating (8) Riverside-Martin on Friday night, 34-14. After taking a 6-0 lead on a 66-yard run by Mason Satterfield in the first quarter, the Vikings found themselves...
neusenews.com
New Lenoir County corporations
The following businesses were registered with the North Carolina Secretary of State:. 11/2, Bizaaz Auto, LLC, Agent: Katina Rhynehardt, 1820 Southwood Road, Kinston. 11/4, Coastal Sun Designs, LLC, Agent: Lauren Hines, 4516 Hwy 55 W, Kinston. 11/1, Coxells, LLC, Agent: Sonya Wells, 2667 Turnage Drive, Kinston. 11/8, D3 Church, Inc.,...
WITN
Lenoir County student’s video wins state award and $2,000 for school
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high schooler in the East is using the challenges presented to her by COVID-19 as a stepping stone for community support. South Lenoir High School senior Ricki Lane participated in the High School Video Contest, which was sponsored by the North Carolina School Board Association.
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12, USO, Piggly Wiggly to help bring some Thanksgiving to Marines
NEW BERN, Craven County — Thanksgiving is all about getting together with family and friends but some young Marines stationed in Eastern North Carolina will not be able to get home. A large group of Marines recently out of boot camp are in combat field training at Camp Devil...
WITN
Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Parade kicks off the holiday season in the east
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville’s 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade had spectators from around the region line the streets along Western Boulevard. The annual community tradition started this morning at 9:45 at Coastal Carolina Community College and ended at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. It is sponsored regularly by Marine Federal Credit Union and Jacksonville Onslow Chamber of Commerce.
WITN
Winterville Community Day aims to help families in need
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the East is donating their time to do mission work in their community. Mount Shiloh Church will be having a community dinner give away with clothes and a food bag for those in attendance. “It is Winterville Community Day, so this is...
Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Jackpot! Oriental resident Bridget White took a swing at the fences and tried her hand on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The ticket she brought was The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After the state and federal tax withholdings, […]
neusenews.com
The Jackson Robol Show about to hit 400th episode
The Jackson Robol Show is about to hit its 400th episode. Jackson Robol hosts the show and has interviewed a wide variety of people across the state including, US Congressman Greg Murphy, NC Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby. The show has grown over the last year. “We now have over...
WECT
GRAPHIC: Shooting outside junior high school football game at Lumberton Senior High School stadium
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co. The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the...
Parade preview: Goldsboro High School Marching Band
For the first time since the 1990s, the Marching Cougars will be part of the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
Family affair: While ECU’s Ahlers throws, runs TDs, dad watching, calling it all
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If football is their business, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is the office for the Ahlers family. For Holton, his arm and legs are his tools. For his dad, Morgan, it’s his voice as he calls the moments during East Carolina University’s football games. ‘Touchdown, Pirates.’ Touchdown for the Ahlers family. Morgan has been […]
neusenews.com
Silent auction held in December to benefit developmentally disabled persons
Raising Awareness for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) is holding a silent auction on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 9:00 am, and ending on Friday, December 9, 2022. Local businesses have donated items to be auctioned to support RADD. “This auction will be our last fundraiser of 2022,” said April Houston,...
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket
NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
WNCT
Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community
The Sweet Potato Drop is an annual event where two 40,000-pound loads of sweet potatoes are dropped off in Bethel and Robersonville. The drop is a collaborative effort with farmers and the local food bank. Shannon Baker has more on this. Sweet Potato Drop provides needed benefit for community. The...
neusenews.com
Nominations for 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award accepted in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, NC – Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award. The awards program, created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers. Through the years, the award has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians...
WITN
OFFICIAL: Reeder wins Pitt County state House race
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -- It’s official, Dr. Tim Reeder has won that close state House race in Pitt County. Incumbent Rep. Brian Farkas decided not to concede the race as unofficial election night results showed him losing by just 462 votes. After absentee, provisional and mail-in ballots were counted...
WITN
‘Thank you’: Kinston police bid farewell to retired K9 Odin
On cold days during the fall, snuggling up to a cute cat or two could be the trick to keeping you warm!. TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run.
WITN
Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
WNCT
Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving
A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one time is now giving back to members of the community who are also experiencing hard times. Farmville business owner gives out turkeys on Thanksgiving. A business owner in Farmville who said she experienced being homeless at one...
