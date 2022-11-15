ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’

Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
GoldDerby

‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs

The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
Wide Open Country

Everything Fans Need to Know About 'The Voice' Voting

The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.
HollywoodLife

Carly Pearce Brings ‘Sass’ To CMAs With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson For Performance Of ‘Your Drunk, Go Home’

Carly Pearce has arrived to the CMA Awards already a winner! The 5-time nominated songstress took home Musical Event of the Year for her collab with Ashley McBryde before even stepping on the red carpet at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer looked stunning in a cleavage-baring white long-sleeve gown that featured a high-slit up her leg. Carly’s hair was pulled back in a loose up-do with pieces framing her face, and allowing a stunning pair of glittering diamond earrings to show. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee paired her look with satin green, point toe Manolo Blahnik’s that featured sparkling embellishments.
People

Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre

"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
ALABAMA STATE
WUSA

Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS and Cannot Sing, Her Publicist Says

Despite Roberta Flack's diagnosis, her management has said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." The 85-year-old legendary singer can no longer sing and is having difficulty speaking amid her battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, her publicist recently confirmed, according to multiple reports. Flack was reportedly diagnosed with ALS in August.
WASHINGTON STATE
WUSA

BTS Earns 2 GRAMMY Nominations After Announcing Hiatus

BTS is going into their hiatus with two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The K-pop group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.
WUSA

Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
York Daily Record

York singer Devix moves on to top 13 on 'The Voice'

Eric Torres, aka Devix, moved on to the top 13 contestants on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night. In a live episode aired on Monday night, Torres and 15 other contestants competed for a spot in the top 13 on the singing competition show. He performed a cover of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire."
YORK, PA

