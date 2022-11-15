"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO