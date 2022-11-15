Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’ Judge John Legend Breaks Silence About Blake Shelton’s Exit
With news about Blake Shelton leaving The Voice, everyone has been speaking out and now we’re hearing from John Legend. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight reporter Cassie Di Laura, Legend shared his thoughts about Shelton. “Well, you know. He’s been doing the show for 22 seasons. It’ll be...
Camila Cabello reveals how Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton act off camera on 'The Voice'
Camila Cabello is spilling the tea on what it’s actually like to work with married couple, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on The Voice and what they told her is “the key” to a lasting relationship. LISTEN NOW: Camila Cabello discusses her new role as a coach...
'The Voice' Star Gwen Stefani Confronted Blake Shelton About Adam Levine, Per Sources
Though Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice next year, there's gossip that his wife Gwen Stefani is already asking him to walk away from one of his show connections — namely, former Voice coach Adam Levine. On September 19, The Voice returned to NBC with season 22 featuring Blake,...
Reba McEntire postpones concerts on doctor's orders, reveals 'difficult decision' to reschedule shows
Reba McEntire revealed she's on "vocal rest" and was forced to reschedule show's on her tour. The "Fancy" singer is scheduled to perform at CMA Awards.
The Voice's Carson Daly Reveals Strong Feelings About Blake Shelton Leaving The Show
The Voice host Carson Daly revealed his strong feelings about buddy Blake Shelton leaving the series.
Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’
Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
‘Heartthrob’ of ‘The Voice’ gives Camila Cabello’s favorite performance of his
He impressed during his Blind Audition. He then pulled of an upset in the Battle Round before beating out two more singers in the Knockout Round. Now this Michigan teen just performed on his biggest stage yet in the first live show of the season on “The Voice.”. 16-year...
Gwen Stefani Brought to Tears by Brayden Lape’s “Mercy” Cover on ‘The Voice’
Gwen Stefani teared up as Brayden Lape sang through Brett Young’s 2017 hit “Mercy” during the final night of knockout rounds on The Voice. “Oh my God,” said Stefani following the 16-year-old’s emotional performance. “I need a tissue. He’s just so sweet.”
‘The Voice’ season 22: Bryce Leatherwood leads Team Blake going into live playoffs
The knockouts round of “The Voice” season 22 concluded on November 7 after three nights of a series first ever three-way matchups. Beginning November 14, the coaches will send their teams of four into the live playoffs for the Top 16 performances. In this final stretch of the competition, artists will sing live each Monday for audience votes. On Tuesday evenings, the artists with the lowest votes will sing once more to be saved in a real-time vote. The competition will narrow down week by week, culminating in the two-part finale on December 12 and 13. SEE ‘The Voice’ Season 22 predictions:...
Everything Fans Need to Know About 'The Voice' Voting
The Voice Season 22 has been a whirlwind of talent. It's hard to believe we've already made it through all the blind auditions and knockouts to reach the live shows, but they're finally here. That means it's time to start deciding who you want to vote for with the final teams in place, which is easier said than done.
Carly Pearce Brings ‘Sass’ To CMAs With Kelsea Ballerini & Kelly Clarkson For Performance Of ‘Your Drunk, Go Home’
Carly Pearce has arrived to the CMA Awards already a winner! The 5-time nominated songstress took home Musical Event of the Year for her collab with Ashley McBryde before even stepping on the red carpet at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” singer looked stunning in a cleavage-baring white long-sleeve gown that featured a high-slit up her leg. Carly’s hair was pulled back in a loose up-do with pieces framing her face, and allowing a stunning pair of glittering diamond earrings to show. The Female Vocalist of the Year nominee paired her look with satin green, point toe Manolo Blahnik’s that featured sparkling embellishments.
Jana Kramer Talks Brief Romance With Chris Evans and 'Embarrassing' Last Date: 'I'm Actually Still Mortified'
Jana Kramer has some history with Captain America. The 38-year-old singer and actress reveals her brief romance with Chris Evans in the wake of the 41-year-old Avengers star being namedPeople magazine's Sexiest Man Alive. In a recent episode of her Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast, Kramer opens up to...
Lionel Richie Says His First Country Album Is 'Coming' After Decades of Songwriting in the Genre
"I am so vested in country music, you have no idea," Richie — who wrote Kenny Rogers' 1980 hit "Lady" — told Billboard at the 2022 CMAs Hello country music — is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? At last night's 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, the legendary singer-songwriter announced plans to craft and release his first-ever country album — decades after scoring his first hit in the genre with Kenny Rogers' "Lady," written by Richie, 73. "The answer is soon. It has to be soon, because later is not in the option right now," the...
Roberta Flack Diagnosed With ALS and Cannot Sing, Her Publicist Says
Despite Roberta Flack's diagnosis, her management has said "it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon." The 85-year-old legendary singer can no longer sing and is having difficulty speaking amid her battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, her publicist recently confirmed, according to multiple reports. Flack was reportedly diagnosed with ALS in August.
BTS Earns 2 GRAMMY Nominations After Announcing Hiatus
BTS is going into their hiatus with two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The K-pop group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.
Beyonce and JAY-Z Become the Top 2 GRAMMY Nominees of All Time
On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, and Bey and Jay are now officially tied as the most-nominated artists in GRAMMYs history, with 88 apiece. Beyoncé is also the most awarded woman artist in GRAMMY history, with 28 career wins to-date, and holds the record for most Record of the Year nominations, with eight nods including this year's for "Break My Soul."
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting Oscars: 'I Hope Nobody Comes Out of the Audience This Time' (Exclusive)
Regina Hall is sending good luck to Jimmy Kimmel after the late-night host was announced as the emcee for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which will be handed out live on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Hall took the stage alongside co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes for this year's Oscars...
York singer Devix moves on to top 13 on 'The Voice'
Eric Torres, aka Devix, moved on to the top 13 contestants on NBC's "The Voice" Tuesday night. In a live episode aired on Monday night, Torres and 15 other contestants competed for a spot in the top 13 on the singing competition show. He performed a cover of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire."
