Adidas’ Bored Ape NFT ‘Indigo Herz’ features in recent FIFA World Cup trailer with Messi & Benzema

Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral
The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.
World Cup 2022: The top 30 players set to compete in Qatar
We're less than two weeks away from the World Cup. The first game of the tournament is set to begin on Nov. 20 when Qatar and Ecuador kick off. As you get prepared for this awkwardly timed tournament, here are 30 of the best players in the world to keep an eye on in November and December. This list has been updated since it was first published to reflect the announcements that Sadio Mane (No. 13) and Karim Benzema (No. 3) would miss the World Cup due to injury.
Budweiser left with thousands of cans of beer after late World Cup 2022 ban.. and vow to give it away to winning nation
BUDWEISER have been left with thousands of cans of beer they cannot sell at the World Cup and have vowed to give it to the winning nation. Alcohol will not be sold at stadiums in Qatar, despite the promise it would be, following a shocking U-turn just days before the first match kicks-off.
Is Senegal vs Netherlands on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup fixture
Netherlands return to the World Cup stage on Monday, eight years since their last appearance at a finals having failed to qualify in Russia.Prior to that they had reached the semi-finals and finals in the previous two World Cups, so there will be plenty of expectation and optimism in the nation that they can return to prominence and go far this time around.Opponents Senegal come into the World Cup 2022 on the back of dreadful news that Sadio Mane is out injured and will miss the tournament, after he scored the goals to both win them the Afcon and...
Elise Yoshida curious to explore fashion brands in NFTs and web3
Elise Yoshida says fashion brands have a massive role in the Web3 world. She further adds that we’re at the beginning of a new world. She’s looking forward to what NFTs have to offer. She also adds that various fashion houses have made a lot of advancements. The...
I Ranked Royals From Around The World Based On Their Net Worth, And The Range Is Honestly Really Surprising
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, the leader of Brunei, is worth an estimated $20 billion. He lives in the world's largest palace, and allegedly owns over 600 Rolls-Royces.
Red Bull Racing to display blue chip NFT on Formula 1 team’s cars
Blockchain and cryptocurrency companies are being featured in Formula 1 space with NFT making its presence on vehicles of Red Bull Racing to bring an end to the 2022 season. The F1 season was led by Red Bull Racing while Max Verstappen, Belgian-Dutch racing driver, closed the drivers’ standings continuously for a second season. 2022’s race schedule is coming to end on November 20 in Abu Dhabi, cars of the team will display a non-fungible token on their livery.
