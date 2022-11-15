Read full article on original website
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Calyx Medical Imaging Advances Neuro-oncology Treatment Development through AI
Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced a strategic partnership with Neosoma, Inc., an innovative medical technology company focused on advancing brain cancer treatment. Through this partnership, Calyx Medical Imaging extends Neosoma HGG (High-Grade Glioma), a novel AI-based neuro-oncology software device to its worldwide customers who are developing treatments for glioblastoma, the most common and challenging, malignant primary brain cancer.
