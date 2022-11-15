Read full article on original website
UCSB goes into the Big West tournament as No. 3 seed
The UC Santa Barbara men’s water polo team fell to Pepperdine University 13-12 on Nov. 12, ending the Gauchos’ win streak and confirming their position as the No. 3 seed entering the Golden Coast Conference. UCSB played well for the majority of the game, practicing a strong defensive...
UCSB women’s basketball defeats Pepperdine at home
The UC Santa Barbara women’s home opener on Nov. 10 was one to remember. The Gauchos improved to 2-0 as they fought off the Pepperdine University Waves, who are now 0-2. UCSB won 71-63 behind an early first half run and late rally to put a hold on Pepperdine’s shot at a second half comeback.
First week of UC union strikes begins
The largest strike in higher education history is continuing this week with support from UC Santa Barbara community members and faculty and California political leaders. Academic employees across all ten University of California campuses are withholding labor, picketing and marching through campus in response to 30 alleged unfair labor practices on the part of the UC, including failing to bargain in good faith with union members under the United Auto Workers (UAW) union.
U-Mail: Something really precious
A couple weeks ago, for a linguistics paper about long-distance communication, I was reading the correspondences between Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre. There was a lot of longing and romantic history within their letters, which only served to make me feel a bit worse about my current relationship status, but I remember a fragment of a paragraph that stuck out to me the most: “A human being to talk to struck me as something really precious.”
