A couple weeks ago, for a linguistics paper about long-distance communication, I was reading the correspondences between Simone de Beauvoir and Jean-Paul Sartre. There was a lot of longing and romantic history within their letters, which only served to make me feel a bit worse about my current relationship status, but I remember a fragment of a paragraph that stuck out to me the most: “A human being to talk to struck me as something really precious.”

ISLA VISTA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO