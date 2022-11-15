Read full article on original website
Pininfarina Unveils Its Limited Edition iPhone Covers With INKAR
Pininfarina and luxury brand INKAR has announced an upcoming collaboration for exclusive limited edition phone cases for the iPhone 13 Pro and 14 Pro. Sharing a mutual visionary approach to art, design, and technology, the collaboration is the fruit of Pininfarina’s passion for innovation as well as INKAR’s ambition to unite fine materials and exceptional talents with the latest technologies.
Elevate Your Drinking Experience With Tesla's New Sipping Glasses
While primarily known for engineering some of the most innovative and earth-friendly automobiles,. also caters to its extensive fan base by crafting products that can elevate their everyday lifestyles. We’ve seen the Bay Area-based imprint craft apparel, backpacks and mugs, and now it has expanded its range with a set of sipping glasses.
Adidas Originals' HYPERTURF Gaiter Is a Sneaker Fit to Tackle All Conditions
Technical functionality runs deep in adidas Originals‘ veins, and now this is being explored with the Three Stripes’ latest offering: the HYPERTURF Gaiter. Taking the new HYPERTURF silhouette — which we saw earlier this month in the inaugural “Almost Yellow” colorway — we find a sneaker with plenty of similarities to the one that came before it. Namely, the upper is as rugged and retro as expected, geared towards the great outdoors with its vintage runner aesthetic. However, adidas Originals now covers the upper in a hard-wearing, heavy-duty CORDURA fabric that should keep the elements outside and protect you from impacts. Of course, speed lacing is worked into the upper alongside webbing fabric detailing for that archetypal tactical look and feel, and branding is fittingly themed.
Lee-Lou Demierre and the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Amsterdam’s Lee-Lou Demierre has risen to the top of the breakdancing world. Besides his innate skill, his stratospheric ascent can be explained by his upbringing — his mother was a b-girl, and Demierre began breaking when he was only two years old. Along with a love of dance, his mother also imbued him with a love of sneakers, due to the pairs she picked for him (as a baby, his first sneakers were a pair of Air Jordans) and her lifelong friendship with Patta’s founders (a young Lee would often accompany his mom on her sneaker missions to Patta).
The Pangeos Terayacht Is an $8 Billion USD Floating City That Looks Like a Sea Turtle
Adding to the list of extreme design projects in Saudi Arabia — like the world’s longest skyscraper city — is now a gigantic “Terayacht” that is shaped like a sea turtle. Revealed by the Italian design house Lazzarini Design Studio, the Pangeos Terayacht is as...
Take a Look Inside Kick Game’s New Newcastle-Based Sneaker Store
Kick Game, the sneaker retailer part-owned by U.K. rapper Fredo, has just opened the doors to its new store in Newcastle. The new store follows the openings of flagships in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, and Liverpool, and this new Newcastle-based store is the company’s largest space to date. The location stretches across two floors and has been dressed with its signature aesthetic; bright lights, marble-like interior, and a minimal sneaker arrangement.
Introducing WATER THE PLANT and SAD REBORN DOLLS’ Colorful Necklace Collaboration
Emerging label WATER THE PLANT and edgy Japanese street band SAD REBORN DOLLS (SRD Dolls) just launched an exclusive “Plant & Grow” necklace collab that encapsulates both brands’ eye-catching yet colorful aesthetics. Founded in 2020, WATER THE PLANT dedicates to promoting positivity and good vibes through its...
Pedro Pedro Releases New Print With Louis Buhl & Co.
“The paintings take on their own life, outside of my everyday encounters with the objects depicted.”. Pedro Pedro is a Los Angeles-based artist who brings the traditional genre of still-life into the present day. While all the usual visuals are there, chalices of wine, flowers and so on, Pedro somewhat parodies the whole genre by including mundane objects like car keys and a dilapidated wallet to reflect the anxieties of contemporaneity.
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Gets Dressed With a "Pecan/Yellow Ochre" Scheme
There are only several weeks left to get through of 2022, so is making sure to carve out room to release more Air Max 1 colorways so it can maximize its 35th anniversary celebration. After recently getting unveiled in a luxe “Burgundy Crush” palette, the Nike Sportswear model is now furthering along its fall-friendly range with a brand new “Ugly Duckling” makeup that take on a “Pecan/Yellow Ochre” motif.
Off-White™ Updates Victorinox’s Signature Swiss Army Knife
Since 1891, Victorinox’s Swiss Army Knife has been a worldwide staple. But even with its lengthy history, the brand has collaborated with a number of brands from adidas to Piapro Characters. Now, the brand has linked up with Virgil Abloh’s Off-White™ to update its staple creation. The...
Percival and CareFree Ready Plaid-Infused Capsule Collection
Following Percival’s whimsical collaboration with stylist Harry Lambert, the London-based imprint is joining forces with CareFree by Damian Malontie for a winter-ready capsule collection. The offering sees the British duo merge their menswear-focused mentalities for a range that features three resistant garments ideal for the gloomy U.K. weather. A...
Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Helinox Refines Packable Furniture
Helinox, the innovative design imprint behind the portable furniture category’s inception, and Off-White™ have joined forces on a collection of movable pieces that reinterpret functionality via avant-garde silhouettes. The Off-White™ EQUIPMENT™ c/o Helinox collection, thought up by the late visionary Virgil Abloh, intends to question design barriers with its stimulating approach.
Explore the Infinite Potential of Contemporary Art with Artelli, a Pioneering Immersive Multi-dimensional Art Space
Interview with Mr. Cyrus Fong, Executive Director of Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited and Founder of Artelli, and Japanese artist Satoru Koizumi. With the emergence of the Internet era, the distribution of contemporary art is constantly overcoming the constraints of the geographical context and becoming more popular via social media and among cultural communities. As a result, the gap between the conventional and contemporary art is gradually vanishing. Meanwhile, breaking away from conventional retail and art exhibition models, brand new forms of art consumption, immersive multi-dimensional art experiences, and a higher degree of artistic atmosphere are morphing into new pursuits for those who enjoy contemporary art.
Apparatus Looks to Ancient City of Persepolis for "Talisman" Lighting
There is a real richness in the work of Apparatus. Since its foundations in 2012, the New York-based design studio has become known for its luxurious aesthetic, which is often steeped in craftsmanship and high-end materials. Now, it launches the “Apparatus Editions” line, and the first product comes in the form of a lighting collection.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of Nike x Cactus Plan Flea Market’s Half Zip Jacket and more cozy outerwear pieces, HBX Archives is back with an extensive range of apparel, footwear, and miscellaneous goods for week 96. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing...
ASICS Dresses Its GEL-Nimbus 9 in "Clay Grey"
Has just presented a new iteration of its GEL-Nimbus 9 sneaker, and this time it is coated in a blend of “Obsidian Grey” and “Clay Grey.”. Recently, the silhouette has undergone various types of experimentation, with the likes of Angelo Baque, Tremaine Emory, and Rennell Madrano all dropping their own interpretations of the distance running shoe. The past releases have pulled from their designers’ lives; delving into past stories and experiences, thus, creating a slew of contrasting iterations that have all gone on to garner headlines in their own rights.
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma in Wheat
A new colorway of the upcoming Virgil Abloh-designed. has just been teased. Maintaining the same design elements as the gray colorway from last month, the trainer sees a hybrid sports shoe mixed with hiking boot layout. This time in a wheat colorway, the uppers are made from brown suede and...
Vans Celebrates 30 Years of the Skate Half Cab With Atlas Collaboration
In celebration of the Vans Skate Half Cab‘s 30th anniversary, the staple sneaker label has tapped Atlas Skate Shop, a Bay-Area-favorite multidisciplinary locale, for a collaborative sneaker. Enter the Vans x Atlas Skate Half Cab, a limited-run, record shop-inspired shoe that arrives as part of a capsule including the Vans Skate Era and Skate Slip-on.
Saucony Originals Reissues its 2007 ProGrid Triumph 4
Under the moniker “Retro Performance, Future Energy,” the Saucony ProGrid Triumph 4 makes its return from the 2007 running catalog in “OG Yellow Chrome,” “Black,” and “White/Silver” this Fall/Winter 2022 season. Offering a smooth crossover between performance and lifestyle functionality, the Triumph 4 is equally suitable for long runs or casual city walks.
The North Face Presents Its NSE Chukka in "British Khaki"
The North Face is keeping things cozy for the winter season with a new iteration of its NSE Chukka silhouette. Recently, the outerwear specialist has curated a slew of padded footwear, all with comfortability and snugness in mind. For example, the brand’s recently-dropped Nuptse Corduroy Mule took inspiration from its classic Nuptse jacket and arrived with a textured upper, crafted from water-resistant corduroy.
