Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

School Districts Report Spike in Absences Due to Flu-Like Illnesses

An early start to the cold and flu season continues to hit local school districts hard. In the Osseo School District, six schools have reached a 5 percent threshold over the last two weeks that requires alerting the state about a significant spread in flu-like illnesses. In Wayzata Public Schools,...
WAYZATA, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken

A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ann Alaboud's award-winning Apple Valley bakery re-opens after her cancer battle

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday

THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
COLD SPRING, MN
ccxmedia.org

Pickleball Pub Owner: ‘We Need to Figure Out a Way To Bring This to Maple Grove’

City leaders in Maple Grove celebrated a future facility to the delight of pickleball players. On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Pints & Paddle. The venue, described as a “premier pickleball facility,” will feature ten indoor courts similar to what professional pickleball players compete on. It will also have a self-serve taproom and a rapid-order, pick-up-style restaurant run by the operators of Malone’s Bar and Grill.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
willmarradio.com

Hundreds of crashes on snowy roads...SUV driver dies in crash with school bus

(Minnetonka, MN) -- The state patrol says they investigated 566 crashes on snowy roads yesterday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Most had no injuries, but one person died after a crash between a school bus and an SUV on Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka yesterday afternoon. None of the 22 students who were on the bus were injured but the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville died. Another fatal accident occurred at 10 last night on 35W and Hiawatha Avenue.
MINNETONKA, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

