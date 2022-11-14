Read full article on original website
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
fox9.com
Gun incident at Golden Valley school has parents upset over slow notifications
(FOX 9) - A video circulating on social media shows a student at Sandburg Middle School in Golden Valley holding what appears to be a gun in a bathroom. The incident occurred on Nov. 11, and while the school says they were made aware of the incident that same day, parents claimed they weren't notified about it until five days later.
ccxmedia.org
School Districts Report Spike in Absences Due to Flu-Like Illnesses
An early start to the cold and flu season continues to hit local school districts hard. In the Osseo School District, six schools have reached a 5 percent threshold over the last two weeks that requires alerting the state about a significant spread in flu-like illnesses. In Wayzata Public Schools,...
fox9.com
Non-profit started by teen to help mothers opens new location in Eagan a decade later
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old woman from Eagan opened a new location for her non-profit organization aiming to help mothers and children after starting it in her mother's basement almost 10 years ago. Kaitlyn Stock doesn’t make any money doing what she does, but the work is making...
Twin Cities animal shelter needs more people to help care for pets once families adopt
While many animal shelters nationwide are at- or over-capacity, at least one in the Twin Cities is facing another problem: it is having a difficult time hiring vet techs.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Family Shelters Wandering Chicken
A Brooklyn Park family gave shelter to a chicken who wandered up to their home on Meadowood Drive. This past weekend, the Nampala family was outside putting up Christmas lights when they discovered the bird. “I was just standing over here and looking at the lights and I heard some...
Ann Alaboud's award-winning Apple Valley bakery re-opens after her cancer battle
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...
School confirms juvenile found dead in Plymouth a student at Rogers H.S.
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Police said a juvenile male was found fatally shot in Plymouth on Monday evening. Officers were called to the 9700 block of 37th Place North just before 6 p.m. for a report of a shooting, police said in a press release. When they arrived, officers said...
Police make arrest in connection to death of Rogers High School student
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Plymouth Police say an 18-year-old was arrested in Golden Valley on Wednesday, Nov. 16 in connection to the shooting death of high school student Yaseen Johnson. Two other men, a 19-year-old from Plymouth and a 19-year-old from New Hope, were identified by police as "people of...
Minneapolis leaders push new directive to end encampment clearings
MINNEAPOLIS — It'll be the first winter the Near North encampment — at the corner of Second and Fremont Avenues North — will sit blanketed in snow without a tent in sight. However, that doesn't mean the fight to end encampment clearings in Minneapolis is over. "The...
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
rejournals.com
Ryan Companies starts construction on Pint & Paddle in Twin Cities suburb
As pickleball continues to explode in the Twin Cities, people living in the Northwest metro will have access to a new concept called Pints & Paddle next year in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Local partners Tim and Tammy Skaja, Eric and Christy Mesenburg, A.J. and Lindsey Stevens and Nastar Motlagh, and...
ccxmedia.org
First November Snow: ‘You live in Minnesota, it could be worse!’
Monday morning’s snowfall slowed traffic, but residents shoveling didn’t seem to mind. “It’s winter, it’s what you expect. It could be worse,” said Barbara Evanisko, who was shoveling out her Brooklyn Park driveway. Father of two Dave Jensen is more concerned about the lack of...
Winter Market Coming To Minnesota Vikings’ Facility In Eagan
The first-ever Winter Markets at Viking Lakes will take place this winter in Eagan, Minnesota. The event is slated to host 20+ market vendors, food trucks, special drinks and other activities including visits from Santa himself. The fun begins on November 26th and runs through December 18th from 10 a.m....
kvrr.com
Leonard Peltier “Walk For Justice” gets from Minneapolis to Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Supporters of a Native man serving two life sentences for the murders of two FBI agents in South Dakota hold a Leonard Peltier Walk to Justice. It began in Minneapolis in August and activists made it to Washington, DC Saturday after an 1,103 mile journey. A rally was held Monday afternoon.
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
ccxmedia.org
Pickleball Pub Owner: ‘We Need to Figure Out a Way To Bring This to Maple Grove’
City leaders in Maple Grove celebrated a future facility to the delight of pickleball players. On Thursday, a ceremonial groundbreaking took place for Pints & Paddle. The venue, described as a “premier pickleball facility,” will feature ten indoor courts similar to what professional pickleball players compete on. It will also have a self-serve taproom and a rapid-order, pick-up-style restaurant run by the operators of Malone’s Bar and Grill.
kvsc.org
Wright County Makes History by Electing Three Women to County Commissioner
Wright County is making history by introducing three women into the roles of County Commissioner. After the most recent election on November 8th, Wright County made history marking the first time in 167-years that the majority of commissioners are women. In District 1, Tina Diedrick defeated Terry Strege by a...
willmarradio.com
Hundreds of crashes on snowy roads...SUV driver dies in crash with school bus
(Minnetonka, MN) -- The state patrol says they investigated 566 crashes on snowy roads yesterday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Most had no injuries, but one person died after a crash between a school bus and an SUV on Highway 62 at Shady Oak Road in Minnetonka yesterday afternoon. None of the 22 students who were on the bus were injured but the driver of the SUV, a 57-year-old man from Burnsville died. Another fatal accident occurred at 10 last night on 35W and Hiawatha Avenue.
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
