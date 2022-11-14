APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – An award-winning Twin Cities baker opened her business back up after a long battle with cancer.WCCO first told you about a stage-4 stomach cancer diagnosis for Ann Alaboud back in May. She closed the doors of her bakery "Sweet Treasures" for two months while she underwent treatment. While Ann was at the Mayo Clinic, doctors found unexpected tumors in her esophagus, in addition to her stomach."I went through eight sessions of chemotherapy, five sessions of immunotherapy, I've had five surgeries so far," Ann said.She's on a feeding tube now, but it's not stopping her from returning to...

