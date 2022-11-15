Crossword’s Trillion protects Spanish Public Administration against threat of digital identity and credentials misuse

CTERA placed ahead of the competition in prestigious analyst report. New York, NY —November 18, 2022 — CTERA today announced it has been named the Leader in the GigaOm 2022 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA has once again secured outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team and has earned the highest placement among the 6 vendors in the report.

1 DAY AGO