Crossword’s Trillion protects Spanish Public Administration against threat of digital identity and credentials misuse

itbusinessnet.com
GigaOm Names CTERA the Leader in Distributed Cloud File Storage for The Second Year in a Row
CTERA placed ahead of the competition in prestigious analyst report. New York, NY —November 18, 2022 — CTERA today announced it has been named the Leader in the GigaOm 2022 Radar Report for Distributed Cloud File Storage. CTERA has once again secured outstanding scores from the GigaOm analyst team and has earned the highest placement among the 6 vendors in the report.
itbusinessnet.com
Cybeats Retains Generation ICAP Inc. for Issuer Trading Services and Marketing Services from North American and European Firms
Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 19, 2022) – Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (“Cybeats” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has retained Generation ICAP Inc. for Issuer Trading Services. In addition, the Company has retained professional marketing services in order to support its transition into the public markets.
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
'I Feel Qatari': FIFA Head Rips Europe For Qatar Human Rights Uproar In Bizarre Speech
Gianni Infantino compared his own suffering to migrant workers and the LGBTQ community in Qatar.
