Hinton, WV

Crash Responder Safety Week reminds drivers to remain alert

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Local firefighters and emergency responders have a message for drivers this week: if you see flashing lights, slow down.

November 14-18, 2022, is Crash Responder Safety Week. Emergency responders said it is important to always be alert and pay attention to emergency vehicles on the road.

Hole in Hinton considered “major public safety issue,” still no timeline for repairs

Firefighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents.

“Keep aware there are emergency vehicles coming through especially intersections and stuff like that,” said firefighter first class James Meadows. “If you hear sirens, just maybe stop and try to look around the see where they’re coming from because the sounds echo off of stuff so you may not actually know where the vehicles are coming from.”

The theme for the 2022 Crash Responder Safety Week is “Respect Our Roadside Heroes.”

