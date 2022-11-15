ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mafia Metaverse Wars: Who will become the ultimate GameFi Kingpin?

The Metaverse hype sprung into life in late 2021, when Facebook rebranded to Meta. Alongside it, a huge surge in interest in Metaverse projects as well as an influx of new Metaverse sub-categories emerging. One of the most hotly contested being, the ‘Mafia Metaverse’ where various blockchain entities continue to contest who will become the kingpin in this potential billion dollar sector.
New Meme Coin Sensation Big Eyes to Overwhelm NFT-based Projects like Decentraland and PancakeSwap with NFT Club Launch

NFTs have become essential to many protocols, as most coin projects now have avenues promoting NFT trade on their platform. Here we have a new meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), looking to overthrow the big guns in the NFT trade sector, especially Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token will rely on its immense community support and superior NFT plans to overwhelm such prominent projects. Read on to learn more about the project and its current status.
MEXC Global Now Exceeds 10 Million Users; The Meaning Behind the Upgrade Color to “Ocean Blue”

As of September 2022, MEXC has finally reached a respectable milestone of 10 million users! To celebrate this unique achievement, starting November 18th of this year, MEXC will introduce a major brand color change to its global userbase to spread awareness for which it stands for. After surveying customers directly during a limited roll-out in South Korea, the color has transitioned from MEXC’s original ‘Forest Green’ color-scheme, to a new, beautiful ‘Ocean Blue’ pallet.
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!

Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum

The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?

In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
The World Cup Looms As Big Eyes Booms: Are Other Meme Coins Like Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Doomed?

The FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar is set to get started this Sunday at 4 pm UK time, where the home nation will get their campaign underway against Ecuador. This tournament has the potential to be one of the wackiest competitions yet, with it taking place during the middle of most European leagues’ seasons and without Euro 2020 Champions and four-time World Cup winners, Italy.
WCA TOKEN (WCA) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed WCA TOKEN (WCA) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WCA/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology and NFTs, WCAPES...
Reasons Why Flasko (FLSK) Will Outperform Tron (TRX) And Aave (AAVE)

Even in the middle of the bear trend of the cryptocurrency market, there are still many gems in the rough to be found. Among them is Flasko, whose presale has entered stage 2 and gives investors with faltering portfolios the option to fortify such holdings with tokens from an alternative investing platform. A platform that is predicted by experts to outperform crypto giants like Tron (TRX) and Aave (AAVE). Here’s why:
LBank Exchange Will List Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Nov. 16, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Gather (GATHER) on November 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GATHER/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on November 18, 2022. As the world’s...

