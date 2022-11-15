Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
Polygon and Solana Are Trending Again, But The True Winner Is Snowfall Protocol – Top Market Experts Reveal Why!
Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are two of the hottest projects in the cryptocurrency space right now. However, according to top market experts,. Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is the true winner. In this blog post, we will explore why Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) are trending again, and why Snowfall Protocol is a better investment.
bitcoinist.com
With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?
In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
bitcoinist.com
Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!
Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com
New Meme Coin Sensation Big Eyes to Overwhelm NFT-based Projects like Decentraland and PancakeSwap with NFT Club Launch
NFTs have become essential to many protocols, as most coin projects now have avenues promoting NFT trade on their platform. Here we have a new meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), looking to overthrow the big guns in the NFT trade sector, especially Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token will rely on its immense community support and superior NFT plans to overwhelm such prominent projects. Read on to learn more about the project and its current status.
bitcoinist.com
Investing in Community-Based Meme Coins Like Dogecoin and Big Eyes Coin Could Prevent Disasters Like FTX
The third largest cryptocurrency exchange FTX has recently filed for bankruptcy, leading the way to many problems for crypto investors who utilised FTX. After this news spiralled the crypto market, many other issues came to light. The crypto exchange was once considered trustworthy and reliable, which granted it its huge status up until recently.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum
The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
bitcoinist.com
BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt are all going down | Learn how Dash 2 Trade can make crypto a better place
The fallout from the disastrous FTX Exchange collapse continues to spread deeper into the crypto world. Countless projects with ties to FTX have shown signs of failure since the FTX service went bankrupt. The latest players in the industry with cracks starting to show are BlockFi, Genesis, Gemini, and Salt.
bitcoinist.com
Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics
Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com
Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses
In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
bitcoinist.com
Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX) emerge to fool Investors again as Snowfall Protocol (SNW) continues to grow
Experts in the industry have warned investors to stay away from volatile and unstable tokens like Hedera (HBAR) and Synthetix (SNX). Most experts recommend Snowfall Protocol (SNW) as a better investment choice, as it has more growth potential. Let’s take a closer look at why they think this way.
bitcoinist.com
Mafia Metaverse Wars: Who will become the ultimate GameFi Kingpin?
The Metaverse hype sprung into life in late 2021, when Facebook rebranded to Meta. Alongside it, a huge surge in interest in Metaverse projects as well as an influx of new Metaverse sub-categories emerging. One of the most hotly contested being, the ‘Mafia Metaverse’ where various blockchain entities continue to contest who will become the kingpin in this potential billion dollar sector.
bitcoinist.com
The Circle of Convergence: HyperNation Officially Kicks Off a Series of Exciting Updates!
The highly anticipated community event is finally here. After days of waiting for the rumoured mega updates, HyperNation announced several new features poised to bring value-adding perks to all loyal hodlers. The event entitled ‘Circle of Convergence’ records a whooping attendance of 8,000+ unique online participants who turn up and celebrate with the community worldwide.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin –An Ethereum-based Token Predicted To Be The Next Crypto To Explode Like Tron And Aave
Big Eyes is a classic metaverse project with the vision to participate in the current evolution in the web 3.0 space. Several projects are already involved in the revolution currently going on in the virtual space. Big Eyes Coin strive to tap into this pool of unlimited opportunities for developers and users.
Comments / 0