bitcoinist.com

With Solana And Cardano In Critical Condition, Is The Big Eyes Coin Bandwagon Worth Boarding?

In May 2022, the initial crypto crash saw the likes of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) spiral downhill. The exact cause of these crypto crashes remains a mystery. However, many people speculate cryptocurrencies are impacted by events such as the failure of exchanges or currencies They can also fall if interest rates rise, inflation rises, and other macroeconomic variables impair people’s confidence in investing in hazardous alternative assets.
bitcoinist.com

Update your Crypto Portfolio with these Meme Coins; Dogelon Mars, Dogecoin, and Rocketize!

Investing in cryptocurrencies is always going to keep you on your toes. Keeping on top of a market that transforms so quickly is challenging. Therefore, thorough research is needed to properly identify suitable investment opportunities and seek out new exciting projects that could rise in the next bull market. This article will present meme coins to consider.
bitcoinist.com

New Meme Coin Sensation Big Eyes to Overwhelm NFT-based Projects like Decentraland and PancakeSwap with NFT Club Launch

NFTs have become essential to many protocols, as most coin projects now have avenues promoting NFT trade on their platform. Here we have a new meme coin Big Eyes (BIG), looking to overthrow the big guns in the NFT trade sector, especially Decentraland (MANA) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). The token will rely on its immense community support and superior NFT plans to overwhelm such prominent projects. Read on to learn more about the project and its current status.
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Is Set To Dominate The Cryptocurrency Market Like Chainlink And Ethereum

The crypto market knows that a project will only be successful if its users promote it widely. Most cryptocurrency ventures require the right community participation and support to drive the development of the coin. As a result, cryptocurrency initiatives are always exploring strategies to improve themselves by adding novel features that will benefit their users. Hence, the community’s dedication is increased, guaranteeing the initiatives’ lasting growth and popularity in the industry.
bitcoinist.com

Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics

Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
bitcoinist.com

Binance To Give NFT-based Certificates As It Launches Free Crypto Courses

In the last decade, cryptocurrency has become one of the hot topics in digital mania. Popularly known as the money of the internet, its decentralized nature makes it more attractive to investors. Although the crypto industry has been through ups and downs in its short history, the technology is still gaining traction globally.
bitcoinist.com

Mafia Metaverse Wars: Who will become the ultimate GameFi Kingpin?

The Metaverse hype sprung into life in late 2021, when Facebook rebranded to Meta. Alongside it, a huge surge in interest in Metaverse projects as well as an influx of new Metaverse sub-categories emerging. One of the most hotly contested being, the ‘Mafia Metaverse’ where various blockchain entities continue to contest who will become the kingpin in this potential billion dollar sector.
bitcoinist.com

The Circle of Convergence: HyperNation Officially Kicks Off a Series of Exciting Updates!

The highly anticipated community event is finally here. After days of waiting for the rumoured mega updates, HyperNation announced several new features poised to bring value-adding perks to all loyal hodlers. The event entitled ‘Circle of Convergence’ records a whooping attendance of 8,000+ unique online participants who turn up and celebrate with the community worldwide.

