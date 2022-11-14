ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

KTLA

These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
985theriver.com

California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts

HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
HURON, CA
Fox40

These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices

(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KQED

A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond

¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
RICHMOND, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Nov. 14

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
PETROLIA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County mandates all-electric new construction

Beginning next year, all new residential and commercial construction in Marin must be all electric. Marin County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an ordinance mandating the change effective Jan. 1. The supervisors voiced support for the move in October. The ordinance also includes provisions designed to cut greenhouse...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake

LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near  Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

What’s New in Marin This December: Cavallo Point’s New Restaurants and More

Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

