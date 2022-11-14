Read full article on original website
Possible mid-week storm could impact Thanksgiving travel in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With thousands of Californians expected to be on the move next week ahead of Thanksgiving, it's worth looking ahead now to see what weather conditions could look like for one of the busiest travel periods of the year. Following an active weather period for the first...
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts
HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
Yelp names San Francisco restaurant best brunch in California
The brunch spot serves fried chicken and waffles as well as Thai fusion dishes.
Another step toward agreement on California’s water
California water officials are seeking "voluntary agreements" to enhance water flows through the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and have achieved a new breakthrough.
2 popular Northern California areas land on travel website’s do not visit list
A travel website has named two picturesque California destinations on their “No List” for travel destinations for the upcoming year due to stressors on the environment.
These California cities have the fastest-growing home prices
(Stacker) – California real estate is still growing less and less affordable, especially in desirable suburbs and coastal communities. Home values in one city on the list grew by $837,736 over the last year. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in California using...
A New Outdoor Restaurant Promises Comfort Food and Music — Behind a Hardware Store in Richmond
¡Hella Hungry! is a column about Bay Area foodmakers, exploring the region's culinary cultures through the mouth of a first-generation local. It’s not every day that an outdoor dining spot pops up in the back cuts of Richmond. But near the Chevron refinery and train yards, tucked between the marina’s port and Highway 580, you’ll find a new gathering place for food, drinks and live music: the Backyard.
Quakes, Nov. 14
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Nov. 11. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded along the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast. The USGS reports it was located west of Langlois in Curry County at a depth of six-miles.
Marin County mandates all-electric new construction
Beginning next year, all new residential and commercial construction in Marin must be all electric. Marin County supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve an ordinance mandating the change effective Jan. 1. The supervisors voiced support for the move in October. The ordinance also includes provisions designed to cut greenhouse...
Report reveals wild tale behind killing of a turkey by Northern California postal worker
The birds seemed to be specifically targeting postal workers.
Grassfire burns in Sonoma County near Lower Lake
LAKE COUNTY (CBS SF) – Cal Fire crews in Lake County responded to a grassfire near Lower Lake Tuesday morning, according to a tweet.Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit tweeted at 10:46 a.m. that the crews were fighting a fire near Little High Valley and Henderson Ranch roads.The unit asked that drivers give way to emergency vehicles.At 11:37 a.m., Cal Fire tweeted that crews successfully contained the fire to a 1/4-acre. They also noted that the one was structure threatened by the blaze was saved.This story will be updated. Check back for new details.
Live in the 209? New 350 area code will soon be available in Central Valley area
STOCKTON, Calif. — California residents living in the 209 area code region will soon have access to another three-digit code if they are looking to change or get a new number. The California Public Utilities Commission approved in May 2022 the 350 area code to overlay the existing 209...
What’s New in Marin This December: Cavallo Point’s New Restaurants and More
Plus, Perry’s Deli puts down new roots in San Rafael, Marche aux Fleurs reopens with new owners and a new name. After a multi-year refresh of its dining concepts, Cavallo Point reopened three culinary concepts in October at the historic Sausalito hotel. Sula, the resort’s signature dining room, is helmed by Executive Chef Michael Garcia, where he blends Mediterranean flavors with Californian flair. The opening menu includes a not-to-be-missed Fuyu persimmon salad, beets with shiitake mushroom blini, porcini-crusted Wagyu filet, and gluten-free black sesame chocolate decadence cake developed with chef Monique Feybesse. The adjacent Sula Lounge boasts one of the resort’s eight fireplaces and plentiful couches from which to enjoy a glass of bubbles with Tsar Nicoulai caviar service, or small plates of grilled uni butter oysters and lobster profiteroles. Across the foyer, Farley continues its all-day meal service where sipping an Early Girl Old Fashioned in front of the fireplace before dinner on a fog-whipped day or savoring a breakfast of vanilla bean doughnuts or short rib hash with a cup of nitro cold brew and that incomparable Golden Gate Bridge view is oh-so-very Marin.
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
As California's wells dry up, residents rely on bottled water to survive
FRESNO, Calif. - Wes Harmon's ringtone sounds like a steam whistle, and it goes off in the cab of his Ford Super Duty at such regularity and volume it practically shudders the rooster-in-a-hula-skirt affixed to his dash. "What's up, Matt?" Harmon answers on a typically busy Monday morning. "You want...
Widespread strikes descend on California
It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
Watch How a California Zoo Nurses Orphaned Bear Cub Found Wandering in a Shop
The Oakland Zoo's veterinary team is striving to save an "extremely ill" and orphaned black bear cub that was recently found wandering into a shop in South Lake Tahoe, the zoo said Tuesday. The bear, given the name Nixon for the shop where he walked into last week, is suffering...
