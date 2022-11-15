Read full article on original website
Junkyard Gem: 2000 Honda Passport 4WD
The suits at American Honda Motor Company must have spent the bulk of the 1990s tearing out their hair in frustration as their rivals raked in big money from the sales of ever-more-profitable SUVs, even as American car shoppers lost interest in sedans and hatchbacks. Oh, sure, the Civic-based CR-V appeared here for the 1997 model year and sold well enough, but the lack of a larger SUV pained Honda more with each passing year. With the Acura MDX and Honda Pilot not ready for showrooms until the 2001 and 2002 model years, respectively, some stopgap had to be found. Isuzu stepped up and made a deal with Honda: the Rodeo would get Honda badges and become the Passport, while the Trooper would show up in Acura showrooms with SLX badges (for the 1994 and 1995 model years, respectively). Here's one of those Passports, found in a Denver-area self-service yard.
L.A. Auto Show: Genesis X Convertible, Toyota Prius and more | Autoblog Podcast #756
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. The Los Angeles Auto Show wrapped up this week, and we talk about some of the highlights from the show, and the events surrounding it, like the new Toyota Prius, Genesis X Convertible concept, new Lucid Air trims and the Lucid Gravity SUV. John talks about traveling to Sweden for the reveal of the Volvo EX90. They also talk about the cars they've been driving, including the Nissan Leaf, Nissan Kicks, Mercedes EQB and Jeep Wagoneer. They also shoot the breeze about late fall beer, courtesy of an email from a listener.
How the Hyundai N Vision 74, 1974 Pony Coupe Concept and DeLorean DMC-12 intersect
LOS ANGELES — Ever since Hyundai revealed the N Vision 74, we’ve been simply wishing for it and its outstanding design to be announced as a production model. That’s not happening today, but the designer of the car, SangYup Lee, had some tidbits to share about this car’s past and where it fits in with wedge history. Of course, we listened closely.
Refreshed 2024 Kia Seltos gets more power, new looks, X-Line trim
LOS ANGELES — It seems like only yesterday that Kia introduced its baby crossover entry, but here we are, a mere two years later, and already the Seltos is getting a pretty healthy overhaul, replete with more power for the 1.6-liter turbocharged engine, updated styling and a new X-Line trim that butches up the little utility's looks.
L.A. Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Tour the whole show right here
LOS ANGELES — If you've only been able to catch bits and pieces of our Los Angeles Auto Show coverage this week, we'd like to get you all caught up. Presenting a mega gallery of photos from the show ... and, in the case of the gorgeous Genesis X Convertible concept, some photos from the beach, this being California.
Your cool EV of the future is here today! (Yeah, but not really)
LOS ANGELES — Recently while watching the World Series on Fox, I happened upon a commercial for Chevrolet. Crazy, right, watching television and sitting through a commercial? Anyway, Chevrolet was advertising five new EVs, complete with hip, happy drivers belonging to the most advantageous age bracket jamming to Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” a song which I suppose is hip despite coming out in 1987? It’s a decent ad, I can see people getting excited about all these sweet Chevy EVs.
Legacy automakers have one major advantage over startups with direct-to-consumer sales
Electric-vehicle startups including Rivian and Lucid are banking their futures on direct-to-consumer sales, eschewing the dealership model used by their more established rivals for what they call a more streamlined approach to automotive retail. "The consumer experience and the consumer journey is too precious to delegate to a third party,"...
VinFast VF6, VF7 debut in L.A., and a sports car could be added to lure U.S. buyers
The four EVs, which ranged in size from small five-passenger crossovers to large seven-passenger SUVs, is part of the company's effort to resonate with U.S. consumers. In an EV market that now has just about every automaker jumping in, it may take more than simply offering SUVs. Although choice is part of the plan, according to Craig Westbrook, the chief service officer of VinFast U.S.
Junkyard Gem: 1971 Ford Econoline E-300 SuperVan
Ford introduced the Econoline van for the 1961 model year, and its combination of compact size and big load capacity (thanks to a design that put the engine in a "doghouse" between the front seats and the driver in front of the front axle) made it a sales hit. GM and Chrysler copied the Econoline's layout within a few years (with the ChevyVan and A-100), and American roads of the 1960s buzzed with small-but-sturdy forward-control Detroit vans. Those vans got the job done, but the mid-engined layout proved an evolutionary dead end and Ford moved the engine forward and adopted the F-Series pickup's front suspension for the Econoline's 1969 model year. Today's Junkyard Gem is one of those second-generation Econolines, found in a Denver-area self-service yard.
Corvette Museum puts Corvette ZR1 Easter egg on a pallet
In numerous conversations over the years with teams that develop the Chevrolet Corvette, it's obvious how much work they put into having fun with America's sports car and the car's fans. The crew seems to be having special fun with the C8, a model that started its life by going where no Corvette had gone before and only continues to do so. The teasing continued over the summer, perhaps unintentionally, but few realized it until recently. When Corvette Blogger toured the restoration workshop during the 28th Anniversary Celebration at the National Corvette Museum in September, the outlet did a video walkaround of an LT6 engine used in the Z06 sitting on a wood pallet specially constructed to hold the 5.5-liter V8. At the front of the engine, a square black piece of tape covered a portion of the pallet. No one paid attention to it.
Save up to $200 with these Tire Rack Black Friday deals
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Winter has officially arrived, so for many of us it's time to switch up our vehicles with a fresh new set of tires. Luckily, there are a handful of Black Friday deals to be had at Tire Rack. They include prepaid rebate cards, mail-in rebates and one even offers a gift card to the Notre Dame bookstore. No matter what brand of tires you prefer, there's a good chance you can find a solid deal to take advantage of. A few of these are expiring soon, so don't wait!
Lexus applies to trademark UX 300h in U.S., Europe, and Australia
The Lexus UX is entering its fourth model year in 2023, having gone into production at the end of 2018 as a 2019 offering. The NX and RX have lately lasted seven years before a new generation drops, so the UX is due for a heavy refresh at the least. It's possible the refresh or the next-gen version will bring an upgraded model with more power. Lexus Enthusiast discovered that brand parent Toyota filed a trademark application for the term UX 300h in Europe, CarBuzz found the same application lodged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and CarSales came across the form in triplicate filed with Australian intellectual property authorities.
Tesla recalls 321,000 Model 3 and Model Y for taillamp problem
Tesla has issued a recall covering more than 321,000 vehicles due to taillamps that may fail to illuminate. Model Ys from 2020-2023 are included in the recall, but only Model 3 vehicles from the 2023 model year built between October 19 and November 5, 2022, may be affected. Tesla estimates that less than 1% of vehicles on the road in the United States exhibit the defect. Interestingly, Tesla says it "observed customer complaints primarily from foreign markets."
