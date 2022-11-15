Read full article on original website
Assistance League of North Coast Featured Presentation to the Youth Enrichment Services Collaborative
TR Robertson -The November meeting of the Youth Enrichment Collaborative Services heard a presentation from Cheryl McGlocklin and Joan Fehlen from the Assistance League of North Coast discussing the services they provide to the children and youth of Oceanside, Carlsbad and Vista. The AL is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization “committed to serving the unmet needs of children and youth, with the goal of providing a positive starting point for their path to academic success”. They said students are selected from schools in the area based on schools with the highest poverty levels and forms collected by health techs at the schools.
Carlsbad City Library
The library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 25. Libraries will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. Totes Thankful. Now – Wednesday, Nov. 23. All Ages. Visit any Carlsbad City Library location to decorate a...
KJ Cheatham Of Lincoln High School Leads Win Over Carlsbad
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Snapdragon Stadium-San Diego, CA-Friday, November 18, 2022: In 2021 for the San Diego Section Division I title that was held at Escondido High School the Hornets of Lincoln fell short of their goal as they were defeated by the Highlanders of Helix Highlanders by a 28-21 score.
Supervisor Jim Desmond
I cannot be the only one that is thrilled the campaign commercials are over, signs are being removed, and finally my mailbox isn’t full of campaign literature. Let’s all be grateful election season is over. Savor this time, because the 2024 election coverage will start soon (ugh). I hope you were able to cast a ballot in this year’s election. No matter what side you’re on or who you support, it’s our American duty to get out to the polls!
City of Vista Awarded $1.3 Million Permanent Housing Funds
Sacramento, CA -The California Department of Housing and Community Development (CDHCD) awarded the City of Vista $1,334,911 million in funds from the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) program. The PLHA program provides financial assistance and allocates 70 percent of the ongoing revenue deposited in the Building Homes and Jobs Trust Fund directly to local governments. Senator Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) issued the following statement:
Onmi Resort & Spa Lights Up 2,000 Poinsettia Christmas Trees
Introduces Poinsettia Princess For Festive Holiday Programming – Iconic Carlsbad, California Resort Promises a Truly Magical Home-Away-From Home Experience, Complete with Snow!. Carlsbad, CA – November, 2022 – Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, located just north of San Diego in Carlsbad, today announced its winter programming for the...
Vista Community Clinic 36th Annual Holiday Homes Tour Tickets Now On Sale
Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Holiday Homes Tours, returns virtually, to raise funds to expand Senior Care services within the community. Vista, CA -The holiday season is around the corner and so is the beloved tradition of Vista Community Clinic’s (VCC) Annual Holiday Homes Tour. This year marks the tour’s 36th year, and the tour will be held virtual again. We hope this allows viewers of all ages and locations to take part in this festive fundraiser. The tour will run from December 18 through December 23, giving ticket holders the opportunity to re-watch as many times as they like. There are always new details to be discovered!
North Island Credit Union Expands Partnership With USS Midway
Credit Union Underwrites Costs for 650 Students Through “No Child Left Ashore” Scholarship Fund. San Diego, CA – November 15, 2022 – North Island Credit Union has expanded its partnership with USS Midway Museum (Midway), supporting its “No Child Left Ashore” scholarship fund to increase access to onboard programs for children in underserved communities. Through the partnership, the credit union will provide $15,000 to underwrite costs for 650 students from Title 1 schools to attend Midway STEM Education Onboard Field Trip experiences.
Sheriff-Elect Kelly A. Martinez Appoints Senior Staff
The next Sheriff of the San Diego County is beginning to form her leadership team with a new Undersheriff and Assistant Sheriff. Sheriff-elect Kelly A. Martinez is appointing Assistant Sheriff Rich Williams as her second in command. Rich began his career in 1992 working at various detention facilities. His first...
