spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
wtaq.com
Paul’s Pantry to Accept Deer Donations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — During the gun deer season, many local food pantries accept donations of deer. Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay is no different; They’ve had a deer donation program ever since opening in 1984. “The deer needs to be field dressed.” said Executive Director...
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
wtaq.com
Security to Step Up for Green Bay Holiday Parade
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There will be stepped up security at the 38th annual Prevea Green Bay Holiday Parade on Saturday. Green Bay Police say it’s a reaction to the deadly Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 62. “We’re going to be staffing all...
VIDEO: Massive semi crash clogs freeway in Columbia County
At least five semi-trailer trucks slid off the freeway in Columbia County Thursday morning, causing a massive rush-hour backup.
1 dead in Hwy. 10 crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Friday morning as snow and ice blanketed roads in the area. The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 10 west of Hwy. B in the village of Amherst Junction. Rescue crews arrived to find one male passenger dead...
nbc15.com
I-39 in Columbia County closed due to a series of crashes
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - WisDOT is reporting the north and southbound lanes on I-39 at County CS are closed because of a series of crashes Thursday morning. The crashes occurred near Poynette in Columbia Co. around 5:00 a.m. WisDOT says the closures will last for at least two hours. The...
wtaq.com
The Lease is Up For Omro Community Center
OMRO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Omro Area Community Center is looking for a new place to call home after its lease wasn’t extended. The city has decided to sell the building, creating some turmoil within the community. Since 1995, 130 W. Larrabee Street has been the address of...
marquettecountytribune.com
Explosion brings multiple fire departments to Kilby Lake home
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received an emergency 911 call on Tuesday, November 8th, at 2:51 p.m., reporting a house explosion at 345 County Hwy. B on Kilby Lake, in the City of Montello. A neighbor made the call after hearing a large explosion, according to Sheriff Joe Konrath....
wapl.com
Two area schools are tops in the state
MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
Suspect in Green Bay stabbing death took selfies with body
A Michigan man arrested in the August stabbing death of a Green Bay man is accused of taking selfie vides and photos with the victim's body, writing a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and leaving a handwritten apology. Caleb Anderson, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged Thursday with the Aug. 1 stabbing death of 65-year-old Patrick Ernst. The 23-year-old Anderson is also charged with killing a man in Alabama, where authorities said he fled after stealing Ernst’s car. Investigators say they found “disturbing” selfies on a burner phone Anderson said he bought in Green Bay.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
WBAY Green Bay
Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
wtaq.com
Union Support Forces Early Closure Of Green Bay Starbucks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Employees at a Green Bay Starbucks participated in a national strike on one of the company’s busiest days of the year. Thursday marked Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day — when the company gives customers ordering holiday drinks a free, reusable cup with their order.
wtaq.com
Details Released In Green Bay Homicide, Part Of A Cross Country Crime Spree
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man charged with a Green Bay homicide took “selfie” videos and photos with the victim’s body, wrote a Bible verse on the victim’s wall and left a handwritten apology, prosecutors allege. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Caspian, Michigan, was charged...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
