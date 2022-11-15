ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 11 Waiver Wire Pickups: Pacheco takes CEH's spot, Rachaad White as TB's RB1 & Chargers/49ers recap

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens get together on Monday to break down the news of the day following week 10 in the NFL, recap the Sunday night football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco Giants, and go over some recommended pickups from your fantasy football waiver wire.

Find out who will replace Cooper Kupp in the Rams’ offense and why it doesn’t matter, why Leonard Fournette’s passport had nothing to do with Rachaad White getting the start for the Buccaneers, and why Matt was harassed by D.J. Moore haters at his sister’s baby shower.

After complaining about CMC managers that are worried about his volume, Matt and Andy talk about the rise to the top of the Kansas City Chiefs depth chart for rookie Isiah Pacheco and what it means for Clyde Edwards-Helaire (it’s not great!).

The guys also talk about what to do with Christian Watson’s massive game for the Green Bay Packers against the Dallas Cowboys, and make a comparison to a former Steelers WR. The news of Eno Benjamin’s surprise release and Zach Ertz’ season-ending injury both happened during the podcast, so there are also live reactions to both.

01:00 The Justin Fields fan club

02:55 NEWS / Rams WR Cooper Kupp expected to “miss some time” with ankle injury

06:30 NEWS / Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is not expected to miss games with hip injury

13:20 NEWS / Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy gets promising MRI results

14:45 NEWS / Panthers QB P.J. Walker is out, Baker Mayfield gets the start

18:45 49ers 22, Chargers 16

33:00 Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs

44:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers

52:35 Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks

54:00 Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends

56:40 Drops

63:55 Hold on loosely

67:05 Getting in early

68:30 Treviso Babes update

