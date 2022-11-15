Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 10:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wayne A BAND OF BRIEFLY HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1100 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Grahamsville to near Stalker to near Thompson and moving southeast at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, Callicoon, Cochecton and Fremont. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 97 and 105A. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Freeze Warning issued for Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 20:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bronx; Kings (Brooklyn); New York (Manhattan); Northern Queens; Richmond (Staten Is.); Southern Nassau; Southern Queens FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday.
