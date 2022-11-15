Effective: 2022-11-20 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sullivan A BAND OF BRIEFLY HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SULLIVAN AND NORTHERN WAYNE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1100 AM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Grahamsville to near Stalker to near Thompson and moving southeast at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Fallsburg, Monticello, Liberty, Bethel, Damascus, Neversink, Callicoon, Cochecton and Fremont. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 97 and 105A. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

