Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Benton wins Cranberry Classic girls tournament
The Benton Lady Tigers won the annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament hosted by Haughton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the semifinals and Haughton 2-0 in the finals. Lexie Bouillion and Jamie Willis scored the Lady Tigers’ goals against Calvary. Willis also scored against Haughton,...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton win on final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers won games Saturday on the final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated Warren Easton, the 2021-22 Class 4A runner-up, 64-31. Benton downed LaGrange 51-38. Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 23...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Benton, Haughton boys win; Lady Bucs, Lady Tigers advance in Haughton tournament
The Benton Tigers won their first District 1-I game, routing Southwood 8-0 Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys match, Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 victory over Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Preston Crownover, Chase Clutter scored three...
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener
The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton suffers heartbreaking, controversial loss in second round of playoffs
During his 10 seasons as head coach, Benton’s Reynolds Moore has seen his teams lose their share of heartbreakers. But Friday night’s 29-28 loss to Denham Springs in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium was at a level way beyond that.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night
The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton loses tight game in opener; Airline falls to Ruston
The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings lost games Thursday night. In a season opener, Benton fell to Loyola College Prep 61-57 at home. Airline dropped to 1-1 with a 65-50 loss to Ruston on the road. At Benton, the Tigers rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit, tying the game at...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
bossierpress.com
College football: UIW routs NSU
NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons, however, were unable to sustain that momentum, and once the visiting Cardinals grabbed hold, they never let go. UIW answered NSU’s opening drive touchdown with an onslaught of...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton rally comes up short against East St. John
With five minutes left in their non-select Division I playoff game against East St. John on Friday night, the No. 27 seed Haughton Buccaneers had a chance to pull off their second straight upset. After recovering a fumble, the Bucs were in business about 70 yards away from the end...
bossierpress.com
College football: Share of SLC title on line as Demons face No. 5/7 UIW on Senior Day
NATCHITOCHES – Although the Northwestern State football team dropped its first Southland Conference game of the season a week ago, the same stakes are in place for the Demons’ regular-season finale. NSU still has a chance to clinch a share of its first Southland Conference championship since 2004...
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: Sharp second half lifts Demons past Illinois State
NORMAL, Illinois – DeMarcus Sharp did it again. For the second time in four days, Northwestern State’s senior point guard took charge down the stretch and lifted the Demons to a road win. This time, Sharp scored five of the Demons’ final seven points as Northwestern State earned...
bossierpress.com
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30
Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
bossierpress.com
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish
Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
bossierpress.com
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter
NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. “We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll’s accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
bossierpress.com
Bossier parish police jury meeting
Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...
Comments / 0