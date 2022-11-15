ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haughton, LA

High school soccer: Benton wins Cranberry Classic girls tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers won the annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament hosted by Haughton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the semifinals and Haughton 2-0 in the finals. Lexie Bouillion and Jamie Willis scored the Lady Tigers’ goals against Calvary. Willis also scored against Haughton,...
BENTON, LA
High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.
BENTON, LA
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
BENTON, LA
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins

Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
BENTON, LA
College football: UIW routs NSU

NATCHITOCHES – The Northwestern State football team got the fast start it wanted Saturday afternoon against No. 5/7 UIW. The Demons, however, were unable to sustain that momentum, and once the visiting Cardinals grabbed hold, they never let go. UIW answered NSU’s opening drive touchdown with an onslaught of...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star

Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
HAUGHTON, LA
BPCC, CITY OF BOSSIER CITY TO HOST 30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS SHOW NOV. 29-30

Bossier Parish Community College, in collaboration with the City of Bossier City, is proud to present the 30th Annual Christmas Show on Tuesday, November 29, and Wednesday, November 30, at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, LA. This year’s show, “Into the Wild Blue Christmas,” is sure to be a treat for everyone.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Microchipping Saddles in Bossier Parish

Yesterday, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Livestock Brand Commission teamed up to microchip. saddles for local residents. Agents with the Commission began implanting microchips into saddles that were brought in just before noon. The microchips were supplied to the public free of charge by the Brand Commission. “This was a successful day for horse owners here in Bossier Parish,” said LDAF Brand Inspector Carnie Burcham for Northwest Louisiana. The Brand Commission agents meticulously inspected and microchipped a total of 38 saddles.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Shreveport Guardsman named top regional recruiter

NEW ORLEANS – Sgt. Christian Knoll, a 24-year-old Louisiana Army National Guardsman (LAARNG) originally from Shreveport, Louisiana, was named the top National Guard recruiter in the Strength Maintenance Advisory Group for region five for fiscal year 2022. “We are extremely proud of Sgt. Knoll’s accomplishments,” said Col. Marc Prymek,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier parish police jury meeting

Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living...

