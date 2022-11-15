Read full article on original website
Christmas tree from central Pa. begins its journey to the White House
Almost two decades ago, master Christmas tree grower Paul Alan Shealer saw something in a tiny concolor fir tree budding in a field at Evergreen Acres Tree Farm. While the rest of the evergreens would be harvested for Christmases long past, the tiny fir remained untouched. Growing at about a...
Inflation hits Christmas tree industry
Customers should expect higher prices this year when they set out to buy a fresh or artificial Christmas tree.
WATCH: White House Christmas tree cut down in PA
A chain saw whines and fat white flakes fly as workers at a Pennsylvania tree farm fell a large Concolor fir -- a stately specimen picked to be the official White House Christmas tree.
They defied California and drained an important salmon stream. Their fine: $50 per farmer
The Bee’s findings “should serve as a wake up call” for the Legislature and the Governor’s Office to change the law, one law professor said.
Take a look at the monstrous band of moisture headed toward Oregon, Pacific NW
The atmospheric river taking aim at Oregon and the Pacific Northwest is so big that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had to stitch together three satellite images to capture it all. The federal agency tweeted the image Friday. Here’s another look from just one satellite. NOAA’s forecast calls...
'We are going to be homeless': How mobile homeowners are being forced out in metro Phoenix
Homeowners in mobile home parks across metro Phoenix are getting evicted. Many own the mobile home but rent the small lot it sets on. “This is more than just a notice to get out,” said Priscilla Salazar, whose family has lived 11 years in the Weldon Park mobile home community near 16th Street and Osborn Road. “We are going to be homeless.”
KOMO News
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
USPS Suspends Service In Montana
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
Washington Has Been Much More Successful Than California in Displacing the Black Market for Pot
A new report indicates that Washington, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, has been much more successful at displacing the black market than California, where voters approved legalization in 2016. In a 2021 survey by the International Cannabis Policy Study (ICPS), 77 percent of Washington cannabis consumers reported buying "any type of marijuana" from a "store, co-operative, or dispensary" in the previous year, while 17 percent said they had obtained pot from a "dealer."
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
133-Year-Old Business in Washington Closes Its Doors
Image Purchased via Unsplash+ In collaboration with Getty Images. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: MartinsWallaWalla, BestLifeOnline, yaktrinews and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
SDOT removes second ‘unauthorized’ community-painted crosswalk
SEATTLE — Crews with the Seattle Department of Transportation removed a crosswalk painted by Capitol Hill residents on Monday, angering some who feel the move is unnecessary. The crosswalk, which was painted at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East, was removed on Wednesday morning. This is the second...
10 Cities Where Sellers Are Slashing Home Prices
The tides seem to be turning in the real estate market. While the pandemic brought on a hot sellers' market with demand outpacing supply, homebuyers are now getting the upper hand in some areas. As...
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Spokane officials scramble to relocate homeless as winter sets in
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward says the first snowfall and frigid overnight temperatures have local and state officials scrambling to get residents of a large homeless camp in East Central into warm, dry shelters. “This is not a safe time of year to be living outdoors and we really need to get people moved as quickly as possible,” she told The Center Square. “We have safe places where people can find a warm bed, three meals a day and access to showers...
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object
A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pinkbike.com
Video: Washington, Oregon, & Utah Shredding in 'Reset'
Cascade Armory, Ablis CBD and Deschutes Brewing present RESET - A full feature MTB movie showcasing the talents of the Cascade Armory crew. This film showcases what incredible riding the West Coast has to offer in Syncline, WA. Hood River, OR. Bellingham, WA. Green River, UT. Virgin,UT. and Bend, OR. Featured riders include Austin Hemperly, Talus Turk, Arlie Connelly, Jacob Guthrie, Ryan Mcnulty, Devon Bumstead, and Matt Edleston.
Puget Sound fish farm shutdown at odds with Biden plan
(The Center Square) — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has prevailed in a years’ long effort to end fin fish farming in state-owned waters of Puget Sound, Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz has announced. However, the decision appears to be at odds with the Biden...
Who is traveling to Washington for abortion care?
Abortion providers predicted Roe’s reversal would cause an influx of out-of-state patients. New data and clinic reports show they were right.
