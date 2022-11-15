ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
These are the driest reservoirs in California

Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon

I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
OREGON STATE
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks

Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
WASHINGTON STATE
Please Help Find These 31 Missing Women and Children of Oregon

Have You Seen Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. Do You Recognize Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. 31 women and young adults are missing in Oregon some dating back 65 years without a trace. A nightmare that unfortunately touches so many families but hopefully these photos get to the right people to reunite or put to rest unsolved cases. If you see something suspicious, say something, if you recognize anyone, please don't hesitate to call 1-800-The-Lost.
OREGON STATE
10 Interesting Oregon Shaped Holiday Gifts

3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
OREGON STATE
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season

These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
WASHINGTON STATE
6 Places to Chop a Christmas Tree in WA: The Christmas Loophole

Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole. Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Drivers See Drop in Gas Prices Before Winter

Drivers in central Washington are enjoying a drop in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices are down 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52 per gallong Monday. Prices are 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.0 cents...
YAKIMA, WA
