It is Illegal for You To Name Your Baby These Names in California
Picking the name for your newborn is a very serious decision. You have to pick a name that's right for them, something that will keep them safe, yet, give them their own personality. Something that might make them stand out, yet, make them unique in their own way. There are...
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
These are the driest reservoirs in California
Despite recent rain storms across the state, California’s historic drought shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. With the lack of meaningful regular precipitation, capacity at California’s reservoirs continue to decline, putting stress on the state’s water supply. Across the board, nearly all of California’s major water supply reservoirs managed by the California […]
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
5 Amazing Glamping Spots To Escape To In Oregon
I’m willing to bet that my mom unintentionally started the term “Glamping”. I say this because when we were loading my family’s 1964 Ford Econoline van to go camping, my mom insisted on bringing some of the luxuries of life. A little television, a VCR (since getting a signal in the hills might be difficult), and, believe it or not… an oscillating fan. My brother and I would always joke about how mom would plug it into a tree. My dad was tech-savvy, and jimmy rigged extra car batteries with outlets so my mom could “Glamp” in style. Early 80’s style, but still style.
The Three Places you have to visit During a Washington Winter
Washington state is an unbelievably beautiful place to live, let alone visit. So why not take advantage of every place it has to offer, sure the West side is great but there are Three places you have to visit sometime during a Washington Winter. We compiled the perfect list to...
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy
A new version of California’s climate plan sets a more stringent — some say unrealistic — target for cutting greenhouse gases. It also relies more on controversial carbon capture and removal projects, which would be responsible for 15% of all cuts.
Report: California on its way to banning rodeos?
State hosts roughly 40 professional rodeo events annually. – Earlier this fall, Alameda County supervisors officially banned the practice of “wild cow milking” — a timed event in which a lactating beef cow, unused to human handling, has been wrangled from the fields and brought to an arena.
Celebrate 2023 By Taking a FREE Hike in One of Washington’s Beautiful State Parks
Washington State Parks is celebrating the new year with its First Day Hikes program, which will make hikes across 40 of Washington's state parks free for one day. There is no need to have previously purchased a Discover Pass but you may need a parking permit for certain areas. For those who like to collect keepsakes, the free hike will also come with a free First Day Hikes 2023 pin to commemorate the event. Washington State Parks tells us that last year almost 55,000 people participated, hiking for over 130,000 miles combined.
Please Help Find These 31 Missing Women and Children of Oregon
Have You Seen Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. Do You Recognize Any of These Missing Women from Oregon?. 31 women and young adults are missing in Oregon some dating back 65 years without a trace. A nightmare that unfortunately touches so many families but hopefully these photos get to the right people to reunite or put to rest unsolved cases. If you see something suspicious, say something, if you recognize anyone, please don't hesitate to call 1-800-The-Lost.
10 Interesting Oregon Shaped Holiday Gifts
3 Popular Oregon Restaurants With Straight 10/10 Reviews on TV. If you've ever been to Oregon and tried hard to find a place to eat, keep these three restaurants and eateries in mind. They are so popular that you might run into a long line of other people waiting to get in, but the wait will likely be worth it.
Washington Had Over 400 Earthquakes This Year, But You Never Noticed
One of the things I enjoy about living in Washington, specifically eastern Washington, is that I don't have to be too terribly concerned with natural disasters. That's not to say Washington is completely immune to acts of God. After all, the deadliest avalanche in American history took place in Washington.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
These 16 Deserted WA Pets Need Loving Home This Holiday Season
These 16 Lonely Older Pets in Washington Animal Shelters Need Your Love. We have found adorable older cats and dogs from all over Washington state living in animal shelters, looking for someone to give them a new fur-ever home. Older cats and dogs tend to be overlooked. It seems a lot of people want to scoop up all the cute kittens and puppies first, but what about those older cats and dogs? They need love, too!
6 Places to Chop a Christmas Tree in WA: The Christmas Loophole
Is It Legal to Chop Your Own Tree in WA? The Christmas Loophole. Is it really okay for us to chop our own Christmas trees in Washington state? We have found the Christmas Loophole that lets us do just that. So, if you've been dying to explore your inner lumberjack in Washington, now's your chance. Washington state has a free permit that makes it legal to chop your own Christmas trees without penalty.
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
Yakima Drivers See Drop in Gas Prices Before Winter
Drivers in central Washington are enjoying a drop in gas prices this week. Officials at GasBuddy say average gasoline prices are down 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52 per gallong Monday. Prices are 40.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 68.0 cents...
California Methane Emissions Grants and Thanksgiving Turkey Prices
**The California Department of Food and Agriculture is seeking to create a new program that will award a total of $10 million in research grants for projects that may reduce methane emissions from dairy and livestock operations. The CFDA is currently seeking public comments on its request for proposals for...
Robbery: Why Do My License Tabs Cost So Much in Washington State?
It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not referring to Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything having to do with the holiday season. I’m referring to the letter in the mail I get each year around this time from the State of Washington reminding me that it’s time to renew my vehicle license tabs.
