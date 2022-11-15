ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

bossierpress.com

High school soccer: Benton wins Cranberry Classic girls tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers won the annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament hosted by Haughton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the semifinals and Haughton 2-0 in the finals. Lexie Bouillion and Jamie Willis scored the Lady Tigers’ goals against Calvary. Willis also scored against Haughton,...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins

Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night

The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

High school wrestling: Airline finishes third in Arlington, Texas, meet

The Airline Vikings finished third in the Warrior Open held Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Airline scored 126.5 points. Host Arlington Martin won with 279 and Conroe Woodlands College Park was second with 271. Sophomore Michael Finders won the 106-pound weight class. He defeated Maverick Rojas of South Grand...
ARLINGTON, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MONROE, LA
bossierpress.com

College football: Tech falls to Charlotte, drops to 3-8

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech’s late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosbypounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.
RUSTON, LA
bossierpress.com

T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star

Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
HAUGHTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash

CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash

BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
RAYVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies

UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Riot breaks out at east Ruston home

A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
RUSTON, LA
q973radio.com

Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!

Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

