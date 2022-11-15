Read full article on original website
Missing Louisiana Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Children. Where Is Tabitha Queen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBastrop, LA
Glenbrook Girls Win Region 1 Division V Cross Country Title and Other Region 1 Division V resultsUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
Local Swim Teams Compete in RRHSC Championship in RustonUnder The Radar NWLARuston, LA
bossierpress.com
High school girls basketball: Parkway, Benton win on final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic
The Parkway Lady Panthers and Benton Lady Tigers won games Saturday on the final day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway. Parkway, last season’s Class 5A runner-up, defeated Warren Easton, the 2021-22 Class 4A runner-up, 64-31. Benton downed LaGrange 51-38. Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 23...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Benton wins Cranberry Classic girls tournament
The Benton Lady Tigers won the annual Cranberry Classic girls tournament hosted by Haughton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Benton defeated Calvary Baptist 2-0 in the semifinals and Haughton 2-0 in the finals. Lexie Bouillion and Jamie Willis scored the Lady Tigers’ goals against Calvary. Willis also scored against Haughton,...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Benton, Haughton boys win; Lady Bucs, Lady Tigers advance in Haughton tournament
The Benton Tigers won their first District 1-I game, routing Southwood 8-0 Thursday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. In another boys match, Haughton improved to 2-0 with a 4-0 victory over Minden at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. At Preston Crownover, Chase Clutter scored three...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton suffers heartbreaking, controversial loss in second round of playoffs
During his 10 seasons as head coach, Benton’s Reynolds Moore has seen his teams lose their share of heartbreakers. But Friday night’s 29-28 loss to Denham Springs in the second round of the non-select Division I playoffs at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium was at a level way beyond that.
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Benton loses tight game in opener; Airline falls to Ruston
The Benton Tigers and Airline Vikings lost games Thursday night. In a season opener, Benton fell to Loyola College Prep 61-57 at home. Airline dropped to 1-1 with a 65-50 loss to Ruston on the road. At Benton, the Tigers rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit, tying the game at...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope, Benton, Rusheon, Elm Grove get wins
Cope, Benton, Rusheon and Elm Grove were winners Thursday. In eighth-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 31-19 at Greenacres, Benton downed Haughton 35-15 at Benton and Rusheon topped Elm Grove 27-20 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres 25-12, Benton edged Haughton 25-20 and Elm Grove downed Rusheon. At...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Benton, Haughton aim for quarterfinals Friday night
The Benton Tigers and Haughton Buccaneers will seek to advance to the quarterfinals of the non-Select Division I playoffs Friday night. Benton (8-3), the No. 8 seeded, hosts No. 9 Denham Springs (9-2) at Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium. Haughton (6-5), the No. 27 seed, hosts No. 11 seed East St. John (9-2) at Harold E. Harlan. Both games kick off at 7.
bossierpress.com
High school football: Haughton rally comes up short against East St. John
With five minutes left in their non-select Division I playoff game against East St. John on Friday night, the No. 27 seed Haughton Buccaneers had a chance to pull off their second straight upset. After recovering a fumble, the Bucs were in business about 70 yards away from the end...
LHSAA Football Playoffs preview of Ouachita Christian versus Sacred Heart
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Round two of high school football playoffs in northeast Louisiana. #3 Ouachita Christian welcome #14 Sacred Heart. The 9 and 1 Eagles have their eyes set to return back to the state championships. According to Maxpreps.com, as a team Ouachita Christian are rushing 163 yards per game and have a passing […]
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline finishes third in Arlington, Texas, meet
The Airline Vikings finished third in the Warrior Open held Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Airline scored 126.5 points. Host Arlington Martin won with 279 and Conroe Woodlands College Park was second with 271. Sophomore Michael Finders won the 106-pound weight class. He defeated Maverick Rojas of South Grand...
Monroe, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
bossierpress.com
College football: Tech falls to Charlotte, drops to 3-8
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech’s late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosbypounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.
bossierpress.com
T.L. Rodes Teacher Deemed a Rock Star and Gold Star
Team work makes the dream work and if you ask anyone at T.L. Rodes Elementary in Haughton, first grade teacher Leslie Raley is the epitome of a team player and leader among her peers. It is why she was nominated for – and the winner of – Bossier Schools’ Gold Star award for November.
17-year-old dies in Ouachita Parish crash
CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 151 near Clarks Spring Road. According to authorities, the crash claimed the life of 17-year-old Landon Garsee of Eros, La. The investigation revealed that a 2003 Ford Ranger, driven by Garsee, was traveling south on […]
78-year-old Rayville man dies in Franklin Parish crash
BASKIN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 11:45 AM, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, authorities responded to a crash on U.S. Highway 425 which claimed the life of 78-year-old James A. Hales of Rayville, La. According to officials, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 38-year-old Cody Jone, was traveling south on U.S. Highway 425 when his […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe woman located safe by deputies
UPDATE (11/18/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, November 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Rusty Rachelle Thomas was located safe by authorities. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 42-year-old Rusty Rachelle Thomas. According to deputies, Thomas is described as a White female, standing five feet and […]
Car and motorcycle crash takes place in West Monroe; Arkansas Road experiencing traffic
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 17, 2022, West Monroe Police reported that an accident took place that involved a car and motorcycle. According to officials, the accident occurred on 1600 block of Arkansas Road in West Monroe, La. The eastbound of Arkansas Road is closed with only the westbound open.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motorcycle Crash In West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
Authorities responded to a motorcycle crash that injured a person. The crash happened in the 1600 block of Arkansas Road On Thursday evening. The crash involved a truck and a motorcycle.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
q973radio.com
Jay Michaels Shreveport Cool Kid Of The Week: Meet Ty!
Every week we’re teaming up with BobaXpress to brag about the cool kids in the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex! Kids that are doing great in school — kids that go above and beyond at home and are just all around cool kids!. Nominate your Cool Kid to...
