CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Louisiana Tech’s late comeback effort fell short as they suffered a 26-21 loss to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday afternoon at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter, LA Tech (3-8, 2-5 C-USA) cut it to a one-possession game on two occasions, the last one being after Marquis Crosbypounded his third rushing touchdown of the game with 3:05 to go.

RUSTON, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO