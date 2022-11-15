ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Reyna scores 27, Campbell routs Kennesaw State 85-61

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Juan Reyna’s 27 points helped Campbell defeat Kennesaw State 85-61 on Sunday. Reyna shot 7 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (3-2). Anthony Dell’Orso added 18 points while shooting 7 of 10 from...
Davis, Bacot carry No. 1 North Carolina past James Madison

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Not being perfect was fine with No. 1 North Carolina. What matters to the Tar Heels is getting better. RJ Davis scored 21 points, Armando Bacot had 19 points and a career-best 23 rebounds and No. 1 North Carolina defeated James Madison 80-64 on Sunday. ”We’re not...
