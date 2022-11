M’Khi Guy started this season with many wondering if he was indeed the “guy” that should be the quarterback at Muskegon. Guy is ending the season as the “man,” who is making the case that he should be included on the Mount Rushmore of all-time great Big Red quarterbacks – in the company of Earl Morrall, Kalil Pimpleton and his cousin, Cameron Martinez.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO